Montes took over the directory in 1998, and ran operations out of the basement of his small Southeast Hawthorne home. "I would answer the phones at all times of the day," he says. "Sometimes I'd get calls late at night from people looking to come out and just wanting information." Montes and his nine-member team updates the directory every year with help from the Portland Area Business Association, the metro area's LGBTQ chamber of commerce.