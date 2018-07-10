Marsalis, the most famous trumpeter in the world, is such an avowed supporter of Monette that he's not only purchased several signature horns for himself, but he also gifted one to actor Don Cheadle for his role as Miles Davis in the biopic Miles Ahead. Cheadle himself became an instant acolyte, saying of the horn: "It's beautiful. It's so much easier to play than the other trumpets I've had."