"Some of my favorite segments include a trip to Michigan where I jumped a Nordic ski jump [Copper Peak] that pushed me to the limits. That will always be a highlight of my career," Carlson says. "I also enjoyed shooting the segment in Alaska. It's always exciting to get in the helicopter and pretty much ski whatever you desire. The terrain in Alaska is as steep and gnarly as it gets, it's always fun to put your skills to the test up there. We fly with some of the best helicopter pilots in the world up there. For me, that's half the fun—flying around in the heli looking for the perfect line."