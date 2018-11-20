Brenden was always interested in comedy. He got a degree in creative writing from the University of Memphis, his hometown, with aspirations of authoring scripts for TV and film. But after graduating, he was working at a laser tag arena, facing 60 grand worth of student loans. The weight of that debt prompted him to enlist in the military, though he didn't score the kind of prime gig he was hoping for like his cousin, who was based in Hawaii and, as a military pediatrician, got to hand out stickers to kids. Instead, Brenden was assigned the role of combat medic and deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan, where he would crack people up in some of the most extreme conditions.