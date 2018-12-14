Last month, Portland comedians, show producers, club owners, podcasters and other comedy fanatics voted on who they think the funniest people in Portland are.

We brought the winning five—Jake Silberman, Corina Lucas, Mohanad Elshieky, Shain Brenden and Dan Weber—together for a showcase at Revolution Hall.

Not only was each comic hilarious, but their subject matter was wildly different—from bits about kinky sex in a sleep apnea mask to jokes about racist bacon-loving trolls on Twitter.

And if you weren't able to make the show, we condensed the five sets into separate podcasts so that you can stream each of them here. A word of warning: the side-splitting sets are definitely rated NSFW.