Soul'd Out Music Festival

Every April, Soul'd Out Music Festival fills venues across Portland with a wide-ranging mix of R&B, soul, funk and hip-hop. As usual, this year's lineup is a mix of national names and local legends. The headliners include golden age rap duo Eric B. and Rakim, who reunited last year, and blues legend Buddy Guy. It may not be as of the moment as previous years', but it's still a solid, eclectic mix. On-the-rise rapper Leikeli47, whose 2018 album, Acrylic, is as luxurious as it is hard-hitting, is sure to be a highlight of this year's festival—which is probably why her set is already sold out. Various time and venues; see souldoutfestival.com for a full schedule, April 16-21, Festival passes $255, individual tickets available