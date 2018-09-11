Portland Guerrilla Fashion Collective Cvllejerx Finds Beauty In the Bins

Last September, the duo held Super Tantrum at TBA. It was their biggest show yet, and debuted a heightened, otherworldly aesthetic. The set design looked like some kind of psychedelic desert utopia. Models wrapped themselves in massive sheets of sequin and floral fabric, and wore Cvllejerx's soccer-net hoods and gold veils. Some wore unicorn horns, butterfly wings or both. One model started with a raglike, oversized gray dress. "I think he had like three or four layers on top of that," says Millán Lozano. "It just really looked like this creature that came out of the rainbow, or a Teletubby throwing up or something."