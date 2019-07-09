Two and a half years ago, the organization relocated from New York to downtown Portland. Part of the reason for the move, says deputy director Alex Cox, was increasingly overwhelming overhead associated with keeping a space in midtown Manhattan. But Cox adds the fund was drawn to the city's thriving comics artist community. Being in Portland is "kind of like being in New York in the '90s," he says, "when there was a much smaller, very engaged independent comics scene. So we're getting back to our roots."