Looks Weren’t Everything at the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show

Primped pooches returned to the Portland Expo Center on Jan. 18-22 to strut their stuff as part of the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show.

The event, billed as one of the largest and most popular of its kind in the U.S., featured traditional breed judging, but looks weren’t the only thing under evaluation. Speedy dogs participated in agility trials, disciplined dogs competed to see who was the most obedient, and well-mannered dogs took the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen test.

