Cats, Practical and Otherwise, Filled the Portland Expo Center Last Weekend

Feline fanatics gathered at the Portland Expo Center last weekend for the city’s first-ever Cat Extravaganza and Adoption Event.

Hosted by Loving Cats Worldwide, an international organization that works to educate the public about everything from breed preservation to rescue shelter assistance, the two-day show featured competitions for cats of all stripes, including Bengals, British short hairs and Lykoi—known as the “werewolf cat.”

There were also dozens of vendors, a DJ playing cat-themed bangers, and plenty of kitties looking for their furever homes.