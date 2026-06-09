A Portland Pet Sitter Is on the New Season of TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé’

Portland is making quite a showing in the current season of TLC’s long-time reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé. Waterfront cherry blossoms, the Northeast Portland tiki bar My-O-My and even a pet goat in Slabtown have gotten some shine on the 12th season of the show, which debuted in May and will air through September.

One of the 14 new cast members on 90 Day Fiancé is 28-year-old Catie Norboe, who has lived in the Rose City since 2021. The show documents engaged couples as they navigate their K-1 visa process. A K-1 visa allows an international fiancé to come to the U.S. for 90 days with the express purpose of marrying their visa sponsor. In Norboe’s case, she is the sponsor and thirtysomething Josh of Cambridge, England, is her betrothed.

Norboe is a career pet sitter, a vocation that has taken her around the world (which is how she met Josh in the U.K.). When she’s in Portland, she’s an active member of a few run clubs.

“I think I made out with 90% of the single men at run club,” she says in one episode.

As TLC puts it, “Catie is a free-spirited Portlander whose blunt honesty and OCD keeps life unpredictable.” It’s a pretty wild watch. Norboe says her habit of drinking heavily then making out with her male friends in bars is partly due to intrusive thoughts due to OCD—an assertion that has been controversial online.

We emailed with Norboe to see how her turn on reality TV is going and if she has any regrets. She couldn’t reveal whether she is married to Josh or not; viewers will have to find out when new episodes come out at 8 pm on Sundays through September on TLC and Max. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

WW: Are you originally from Portland?

Catie Norboe: I am originally from Alameda, Calif. I moved to Portland in 2021 with my best friend from college and fell in love with the nature and running club community.

What has it been like to watch the show back?

It has been weird watching the show back and seeing myself on TV, but I am finding it exciting. Although I lived through the experiences on the screen, it feels very different seeing it through the camera’s perspective.

I can be pretty critical of myself, which is sometimes amplified by the social media responses, so I tend to notice little things I wish I had done differently. Some moments make me cringe, while others make me laugh.

How has it been for your family to watch the show?

My parents and I watched the first episode together, and they enjoyed it. They liked seeing my life in Portland on TV and seeing my friends, as they have met most of them in person.

They think the whole thing is fascinating. I think some of the more personal conversations were probably a little awkward for them to watch, but they are pretty open-minded and know me well so nothing they see is super surprising. I have a lot of pet sitting clients in Portland that I socialize with, and I wasn’t sure what they would say about the show but they actually love it and have been very supportive. We are even doing watch parties.

Are you considering making any life changes after watching the show?

Watching the show has definitely encouraged me to take a closer look at some of my behaviors. For example, I know that I need to take a closer look at my relationship with alcohol. I have partied hard in the past and now that I am settling down, I am working on finding the balance between having fun and not being out of control. I also am prioritizing managing my mental health and have been going to weekly therapy.

Are you glad you signed up to go on the show?

Absolutely! I’ve actually learned a lot about myself, especially what I am like as a partner. It’s even brought me a bit closer to my family which has been a really amazing experience. It’s interesting being on a show with such a big audience. I’m really excited to show how awesome (and weird) Portland is to the rest of America!

Do you have a message you’d like to tell any haters?

Well… haters are going to hate. They’ve only seen a small portion of the show so far and have jumped to some huge conclusions. I’m flattered to have such a large space in their heads rent-free, but I hope by the end of the season we may have more common ground. I am still learning and growing just like everyone else. When you were in your 20s, did you have everything figured out and act perfectly?

Do you still live in Portland?

I still live in Portland. I love my run clubs, and it feels like home here. I am currently working for myself in Portland as a full-time pet sitter. My business includes everything from pet boarding and pet sitting to doggy daycare and dog walking. At some point I know that I want to go and travel and pet sit again, but I have no plans for now.