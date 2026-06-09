Shows of the Week: Detroit Techno Runs Through Matthew Dear’s Blood

Thursday, June 11

Matthew Dear came to fame with a series of albums—Leave Luck to Heaven, Asa Breed, the brilliant Black City—that paired his breathy, wolfish, too-close-to-the-mic vocals with rubbery, squiggling microhouse beats, endearing him to both electronic music nerds and late-2000s peak-indie rockers. Yet the pulse of hard, unpolished techno pumps through the Detroiter’s blood—his Audion project is demonstration enough of that—and during his DJ sets, both sides of this duality are on proud display. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. $25.82. 21+.

The Lemon Twigs (Bandcamp)

Saturday, June 13

The Lemon Twigs cut their teeth as kid actors on Broadway before putting their showbiz smarts and love of classic pop and rock to work, releasing their debut, Do Hollywood, on the vaunted 4AD label. Since then, the brothers have been on a mission to be every single classic rock band at once, with each album pitched at the same level of conceptual ridiculousness as Sgt. Pepper or Todd Rundgren’s A Wizard, a True Star. That they once had Rundgren himself portray a chimpanzee on a concept album says it all. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 8 pm. $38.26. All ages.

Alela Diane (Bandcamp)

Saturday, June 13

Portland’s Alela Diane grew up in the foothills of California’s Sierra Nevada, and the golden hue of the mountain grasses seeps both into her album covers, which look like stills from Days of Heaven, and into her lustrous folk rock. Her countrified, multitracked vocals, honed singing bluegrass harmonies with her family, have a hint of the freak-folk warble you might associate with Josephine Foster or Joanna Newsom. Her new record, Who’s Keeping Time?, is the most potent distillation of her brand of mountain music yet. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8:30 pm. $26.20. 21+.