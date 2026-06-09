Here’s Where You Can Watch The World Cup in Portland

While the World Cup is officially kicking off across the United States and North America on June 11, not all of us have the opportunity (or the budget) to get tickets to see it live.

Luckily, Portland is a soccer city and plenty of places around town are changing hours, locations and menus to accommodate the hardcore sports fans looking to catch a match. While nearly every bar in Portland with a TV and an internet connection will likely tune in to catch the action, here is a selection of places going above and beyond to bring the excitement right to you.

Away Days Brewing Co.

For soccer fans looking for a full experience, Away Days Brewing Co., a European-inspired soccer bar in Southeast, is taking over the US National Bank Building for Soccer Fest. Every game during the six-week run will be broadcast on “one massive screen,” as the website boasts. Tickets are $10 per match, or $450 for the hardcore fans who want access to every game. The daily events will feature food, DJs, vendor pop-ups, and Soccer Fest merch. Tables for eight to twelve people are also available to book in advance. 1234 SE Cora St., awaydaysbrewing.com, 3 pm–9 pm Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 12 pm–9 pm Friday and Saturday; 2 pm–8 pm Sunday.

Gol

Soccer bar Gol, located off Hawthorne, is also going all-out for the World Cup this summer. The location, previously 4-4-2, is owned by an amateur soccer player and has operated as a hub for Timbers fans since it opened. Gol will open an hour before the games begin, every day, for every match, including on Mondays, when the bar is typically closed. Games will be streamed both indoors and outside on the patio with service through both. There is no cover charge, so matches are all first come, first serve, and expect it to be packed. 1739 SE Hawthorne St., 503-206-5664, golpdx.com, 9 am–10 pm daily.

Dingo’s

Dingo’s Sports Pub, an Australian-themed and Australian-owned sports bar, is changing its typical hours to open up for every World Cup match, seven days a week. Eat some Australian pub fare and catch a match on the “Dingotron,” the large wall projection for game-day viewing. For extra excitement, catch the USA vs. Australia match on June 19 to test your loyalties. 8826 SE Stark St., 8826 SE Stark St., 415-202-4331, dingospub.com, normal hours 12 pm–11 pm Monday–Thursday, 12 pm–12 am Friday and Saturday, 12 pm–9 pm Sunday.

Legends Pub at the Axe & Rose

Legends, the volunteer-run bar located right outside Providence Park, will stream all World Cup games. Legends is inside The Axe and Rose, a “clubhouse” for the 107 Independent Supporters Trust (107ist), most commonly known as the Timbers Army and the Rose City Riveters. While you do have to be a member to visit, $10 day passes are available, or you can enroll for $35 a year. Inside, local beers, ciders and hard seltzers are available on tap for $3 to $6, with non-alcoholic options available. 1737 SW Morrison St., 107ist.org/AxeAndRose, hours vary.

Pioneer Courthouse Square

The Portland Timbers will host its own Portland Timbers Soccer Celebration right in the city’s living room, Pioneer Courthouse Square. While the event only takes place from June 12 to June 15, all matches within those days will be streamed live on a giant screen. Entry is free for all ages with activities, merchandise, food carts and fan giveaways. For those who are 21 and older, Casamigos is sponsoring a club zone with alcoholic drinks for purchase. Attendees can play soccer themselves on a mini pitch with open play, 3v3 games and other competitions. DJs and performances by Portland Taiko, Sebé Kan Youth African Dance Company, the Teva Oriata Polynesian Dance Troupe and more, will keep fans entertained between matches. 701 SW 6th Ave., visit timbers.com/soccercelebration for a calendar of events.

OMSI

For some family-friendly fun, OMSI’s Empirical Theater is showing select World Cup matches on Portland’s largest screen. Entry is free and museum admission is not required, but matches are first come, first serve. While outside food and drink is not allowed, refreshments, including beer, wine and cider for those with a legal ID, are available at the museum’s cafe. Doors open 30 minutes before each match and paid parking is available. 1945 SE Water Ave., omsi.edu, 503-797-4000, 1945 SE Water Ave., 9:30 am-5:30 pm Monday–Saturday.

McMenamins Kennedy School and Ringlers Pub

Two McMenamins locations—Kennedy School and Ringlers Pub—will show select matches on its screens. Both the Kennedy School Theater and Ringlers Pub will stream Team USA’s matches on June 12, June 19 and June 25. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Ringlers Pub is located right below the Crystal Ballroom and the Kennedy School Theater is right in the building’s old auditorium, transforming the movie theater into a watchparty. Food and drink are available for purchase from both locations. Ringlers Pub, 1332 W Burnside, 503-225-0627, mcmenamins.com, 3 pm–10 pm Monday–Wednesday, 3 pm–12 am Thursday Friday, 11 am–12 am Saturday, 11 am–10 pm Sunday. Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave., 503-249-3983, 7 am–11 pm daily.