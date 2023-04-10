Portland Flea Will Host Markets in Both Southeast and Northwest Portland This Season

When Portland Flea—the open-air market with a grab bag of creative, funky vendors—reopens later this month, it will have locations on both sides of the river.

The bazaar is scheduled to launch its 2023 season on April 29, which will see the addition of booths in the parking lot of The Rooftop Terrace at Ecotrust along Northwest 10th Avenue between Irving and Johnson streets. That joins the operation at Killian Pacific’s Nova building on Southeast 2nd Avenue and Clay Street.

“We’ve always envisioned markets on both sides of the river,” Portland Flea Founder Kate Sullivan stated in a press release. “Over the past few years, we have settled into our fantastic lot in the Central Eastside and felt it was time to also find a home on the westside. When the partnership with Ecotrust presented itself, we were thrilled. The location next Jamison Square will allow for families to spend the day pursuing the market and relaxing in the park.”

Portland Flea Photo by Chelsea Rooklyn

Last Year, Portland Flea expanded its hours by becoming a weekly event instead of monthly. Organizers said that it was a successful season with pent-up demand from people who’d spent much of the last two years avoiding gatherings due to the pandemic. Now that the event will be held in two different locations, the Portland Flea will return to its once-a-month format, hosting vendors every last full weekend.

In addition to booths selling crafts and gently worn clothing, attendees can expect a rotating cast of food vendors. First on the schedule is Romel Bruno, whose recipes have been featured in The New York Times and the Food52 website. He’ll be serving chopped cheese sandwiches at the Southeast location on Sunday, April 30. Deadstock, Match Freak and Oatly will each be on hand at the Northwest site, serving espresso drinks and drip coffee. And Straightaway Cocktails will keep you comfortably buzzed as you shop at both markets.

You can check out Portland Flea’s Instagram account for updates regarding vendors. The market runs through October.