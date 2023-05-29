This Year’s UFO Festival Revealed Aliens Among Us

McMinnville has long been Oregon’s lesser-known Roswell. While most are drawn to this Yamhill County town’s abundance of wine, the alien-obsessed assemble at least one weekend of the year for the McMenamins UFO Festival.

The annual May gathering was inspired by a McMinnville farmer’s photos of an unidentified flying dislike object taken in 1950, which quickly made national headlines. No such sightings were reported this year, although plenty of people dressed as extraterrestrials for the celebration’s costume contest and parade, and at least one dog sported its own Earth-bound saucer.

See photos here: