Can You Tell Me How to Get to Darcelle XV Plaza?

We asked passersby which Portland drag queen is the namesake of a city park.

Hot Mic, July 22.

By Zave Payne and Aaron Mesh

The tributes to Darcelle XV keep pouring in. Last week, the nightclub founded by Portland’s beloved drag queen set a world record for the longest drag show. And on July 13, city officials renamed O’Bryant Square in her honor. Now the shuttered brickwork better known as Paranoid Park will soon be even better known as Darcelle XV Plaza.

Well, maybe people will know it. It’s hard to say what folks know. That’s the lesson from our roving civics quiz, Hot Mic, hosted by Reed College filmmaker Zave Payne.

This week, we asked passersby in Pioneer Courthouse Square to name the drag queen who is now the namesake of a city square.

See their guesses here:

