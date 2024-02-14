We Find Love Through Deep, Silent Eye Contact for a Full Minute

Tantra Speed Date is billed as “yoga for your love life.” And if you’re a single who can stomach a certain level of woo, you might seriously consider it: The event boasts a 94% match rate, and if you don’t get a match, your next ticket’s free. Besides, I was lonely, bored and so, so sick of the apps.

At a recent event, a woman dressed in drapey, white fabrics that looked straight out of an ayahuasca retreat told us when it was time to rotate. As instructed, my new match and I made deep, silent eye contact for a full minute—a cornerstone of tantra. Another “date” included working together to “release what no longer served.” (Mine: people-pleasing tendencies.)

The next Portland event, hosted by New York’s Tantra Institute, will be held March 9 at The People’s Yoga on Northeast Killingsworth Street. The classic event is geared toward heterosexual pairings, but queer events are held in select cities (none on the books in Portland at the moment).

And, in case you’re curious: Yes, I walked away with multiple matches. And though none were love connections, I did make some cool new friends—and got a way better story than I ever have on a Tinder date.

GO: Tantra Speed Date at The People’s Yoga, 3014 NE Killingsworth St., tantrany.com. 5 pm Saturday, March 9. $45–$140.

See the rest of 2024′s Reasons to Love Portland here!