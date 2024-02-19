Portland Soccer Supporters’ Groups Move to New Headquarters

A week ahead of the Portland Timbers’ season opener Feb. 24, the two most prominent soccer supporters’ groups in town—plus their nonprofit arm—have moved into spacious new headquarters kitty-corner from Providence Park.

The 17,000 square-foot space will house the Timbers Army, the Portland Thorns fan group the Rose City Riveters, and the two groups’ nonprofit entity 107 Independent Supporters Trust, or 107IST.

“We are all one big happy family and we are moving in together,” says Gabby Rosas, chair of Rose City Riveters.

The headquarters is in the yellow building on the corner of SW 18th Avenue and Morrison Street that used to house Rack Attack. Rosas envisions it as a “soccer supporter hub” that will be open for fans to pregame, buy merchandise, learn about the history of soccer in Portland and peruse the Booked! Library, billed as the world’s largest soccer-specific library. Merch sales and memberships help fund the volunteer work the organizations are known for in the stadium, including flags, banners and smoke.

Soccer fans volunteered to help the groups move from their previous locations, including Fanlanden at 1633 SW Alder St., all weekend; the move will continue for the next six months or so, Rosas says. There will be various soft-opening events this spring, followed by a more formal grand-opening event (date is still to be determined). The Thorns season begins Sunday, March 26 with a home game against the Orlando Pride.

Until 107IST and company are ready to welcome guests, the Timbers Army is planning a bit of a throwback: the No Pity Van, which slings Timbers Army swag, will be selling merch out front at this weekend’s season opener and for the first few matches. The van will be parked under the covered portico where the group used to sell scarves back in the day, Rosas says.

“We have long had the goal of increasing our physical presence in the Stadium District, and this has presented an ideal opportunity for the 107IST to show our commitment to this city through the creation of this cultural hub and community center in the heart of Portland,” the group said in a statement.