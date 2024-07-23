Portland Band Doombia Blends Doom Metal and Cumbia

The description of Doombia (doombia.bandcamp.com) reads like pure kitsch: a band that combines the heavy fist of doom metal with the danceable rhythms of cumbia. But damn if those two seemingly disparate genres didn’t manage to blend together into a headbanging, hip-shaking whole.

The project was born during the pandemic when Brendan Diez was asked to help one of his guitar students learn to play doom metal. He was intrigued enough to start playing around with the detuned, sludgy style. But his muscle memory as a Latin musician kept kicking in, and a new genre was created.

Since self-recording a debut album, Doombia, Vol. 1, Diez has put together a proper band, considerably fleshing out and beefing up this concept. The group’s live performances are snarling and loud, introducing a touch of psychedelia to the mix and even managing to infuse a Latin flair into their cover of Nirvana’s “Something in the Way.”

