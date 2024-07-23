Silk Road Is an Extroverted-Leaning Introvert’s Dream Bar

In a neighborhood full of sleek bars for the young clientele of the Pearl District, the recently opened Silk Road (1230 NW Hoyt St., Suite B, instagram.com/silkroadpdx) on Northwest Hoyt Street at 12th Avenue might just be the new hit of the summer.

There’s only one word (or non-word) for the place: vibe-y. The low-lit bar with high ceilings and bedroom music (think SZA) is perfect for a date night, assuming you like the person you’re on the date with, or a small group for drinks before hitting the neighborhood’s more raucous bars, like River Pig Saloon and Two Wrongs just a few blocks away.

The fare at Silk Road is delightfully flavorful Chinese American fare. Some of the best dishes include the handmade dumplings ($15), the Chow Wow Noodles (rice noodles with beef for $18) and the General Tso Chicken ($18). The bartenders are sociable and talk cocktail-speak fluently—and they’re also willing to put together something novel with unique ingredients like lemongrass sassafras-infused sherry, macadamia nut orgeat syrup, shiitake-infused vermouth, and lemongrass coconut milk syrup.

And gluten-free nerds, rejoice: All the dishes are wheat-free.

The owner of Lulu bar, Vijay Kumar, tag-teamed Silk Road’s opening with former Ambassador owner Lexy Foong in early March, and it’s already established itself as a go-to spot for the going-out crowd in the Pearl District.

Silk Road makes it easy to spend time there with plush chairs and booths—even the bar stools are cushy. The lighting is so low that if you feel like having a good cocktail and dish solo, you can do it without fear anyone will come and hit on you. Basically, it’s an extroverted-leaning introvert’s dream bar.

