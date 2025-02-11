Because Mill Ends Park Now Has Its Own Tiny Website

The world’s smallest park now has the world’s smallest website. Mill Ends Park, the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it, 452-square-inch greenspace located in the median strip of Southwest Naito Parkway at Taylor Street, is always a fun Portland quirk to point out to tourists. One of those tourists, Bonney Ruan of San Francisco, loved it so much she created a very twee, very clever website for it at millends.com. It’s fully functional at only 3 by 3 pixels, but viewers have the option to zoom in to enjoy Ruan’s blocky pixel art celebrating Mill Ends, which the Guinness Book of Records recognized as the world’s smallest park in 1971. Visitors to the site can learn about the park and play a couple of games, such as guessing which is bigger, Mill Ends Park or a Great Dane (spoiler: It’s the dog). Ruan did not respond to an interview request but told The Oregonian last year that her goal was to capture the whimsicality of the tiny park. She’s “just a big fan of Mill Ends.”