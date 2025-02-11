Because We Don’t Have to Hack Online Alone

Walking into PDX Hackerspace feels like a scene from Iain Softley’s 1995 film Hackers, but with less leather and the addition of modern technology, such as a 3D printer, and a pink, palm-sized conversation chatbot affectionately named Nyan Cat.

Since 2014, PDX Hackerspace has cultivated a digitally based, physical realm where tech enthusiasts can meet to tinker on projects, access a wide array of tools and software, rapidly prototype an idea, or just hang out with other similarly brained people or robots. The nonprofit operates on both a volunteer and member-based system where monthly dues grant 24/7 access to the sprawling North Portland space, which includes an electronics lab, a sublimation printer, and a research library. Hackers, according to member Jon Hannis, work in a way that is “playfully mischievous, never malicious, and needlessly complex.” Feel free to bust out your cyberpunk attire and check out the space during the weekly “work party,” noon to 5 pm Saturdays.