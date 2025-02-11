Because We Have a Fun Luv’n Silent Disco

I’m not a huge fan of the light installations that pepper Portland during the Winter Light Festival, probably because I’m not 9 years old and I don’t like to get high enough in public to make them more dazzling. But, by all means, go! And while you’re out, be sure to stop by my favorite Winter Light attraction: the Fun Luv’n Silent Disco. It’s silent because you rent headphones through which you can toggle from one live DJ to another. The lights on the headphones tell others which DJ you have tuned in. You can tell which DJ is killing it by the preponderance of colors on the dance floor. Silent Disco is held outside a parking garage full of artwork on the inner eastside, and it projects images on the building above it. The whole thing practically begs you to take psychedelic mushrooms.