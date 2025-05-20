Oregon City Boasts One of the World’s Only Municipal Elevators

With a population of roughly 37,000, it’s little but mighty, and like most of Portland’s suburbs, it’s growing. Blue-collar Oregon City, Oregon’s oldest—in fact, it’s the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains—has shifted significantly in the past decade or so with a Canard here and a boutique there, but it still exudes a humble, welcoming feel. The city was founded by Dr. John McLoughlin (of boulevard fame) and became industrial, known for its lumber and paper mills and hydroelectric power—but long before that, and currently, the land and water have played a vital role in the lives of the several Native American tribes. The heart of the real O.C. feels highly walkable (extra thanks to the free, 70-year-old municipal elevator), so we thought we’d focus on that—here’s a quick jaunt, on foot, around the city.

Mosey Down Main Street

If you’re coming from Portland, you’ll likely swing over the Oregon City Arch Bridge and find yourself smack dab in the center of Main Street. Park your wheels and kick off your walkable adventure with a little shopping or window browsing. The Vintage Nest (507 Main St., instagram.com/thevintagenestantiques) contains nearly 20 vendors selling everything from speckled silicone baby bibs to rhinestone jewelry (this writer got a hand-thrown colander that’s on deck for holding garden tomatoes come August). Keep the vintage snooping up by stopping a few doors down at Maizee Mae’s Antiques (621 Main St., 503-657-3204, instagram.com/maizeemaesantiquesandtreasures) then over to Oregon City Records (603 Main St., 503-935-6662, instagram.com/oregoncityrecords). With vintage posters of Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith on the walls, carpets on the floor, and the faint scent of incense in the air, the shop has a certain late 20th century nostalgia. The walls are lined with boxes of used records ranging from classic hits in rock, pop and blues, and a chunk of CDs as well, while the middle of the store is lined with racks of vintage clothing. And don’t—I repeat, do not—skip the slim back room of books. Sitting in that beat-up leather chair by John Wayne’s cutout with an old paperback is a leisure afternoon adventure in itself.

Walk the Promenade

As you’re on Main Street and cross 7th Street, take a look about a block away. Notice that 130-foot elevator looming on the basalt cliffside, both futuristic and retro at once? The Municipal Elevator (6 Railroad Ave.) is one of just a handful of municipal elevators around the world (not the state, the planet) in service. Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014, this stately lift allows you to catch a ride between 7 am and 7 pm Monday through Saturday (it opens at 10 am on Sunday). On the top floor, the elevator opens to an observation deck with panoramic views of the area and, a few steps later, leads you to the McLoughlin Promenade, a fenced path along Singer Hill Bluff, with expansive views of the Willamette River, including Willamette Falls, the nation’s second-largest waterfall by volume, right behind the mighty Niagara. You might also eye the dilapidated, recently burned former Blue Heron Paper Mill—the property is part of nearly 24 acres purchased by the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and is currently under demolition and restoration to build the future Tumwata Village. Don’t forget to turn toward the bluff, too, to catch a few historical markers, like the Páaxloo Weyíiletpuum Háham, or “Five Cayuse Men,” acknowledging and honoring the five Cayuse men tried and executed for the death of missionary Marcus Whitman in 1847 as measles tore through the Cayuse population. Their unmarked graves remain unfound.

Grab a Book

Speaking of educating ourselves—stick around Singer Hill and wander a couple of blocks over to the Oregon City Carnegie Library (606 John Adams St., 503-657-8269, orcity.org). Brass door handles, maroon cozy chairs, a welcoming fireplace (for the right season), and board games to check out—the library’s both gorgeous and inviting. Spend a little time in the two front rooms originally from 1913, then venture into the rest of the library from the 2016 expansion. And keep an eye out for the library’s book bike, out on the prowl. The hashtag is #ocplbookbike and at the time of reporting has zero posts—that first one could be yours.

Grab a Bev

A little parched from all your exploring? Just cross the street and pop by The Hive Social (602 7th St., 503–908-87500, thehivecatering.com) for a pristine cocktail or a bite. You’ll have to hoof it a little farther, but you’ve got two directions for your final stop: First, you can head south and land at the Highland Stillhouse Pub (201 S 2nd St., 503-723-6789, highlandstillhouse.com), a Scottish-influenced whisky bar and local treasure. The bar has more than 750 types of whisky, with a rotating selection of rare offerings (you can schedule a private tasting, too). You can also head north and trek over to Oregon City Brewing (1401 Washington St., 503-705-4805, ocbeerco.com) for a fresh pint from the tap. The brewery’s got food carts too, as does Corner 14 (508 14th St., 503-908-8789, corner14oc.com) across the street, which includes a wealth of carts, a stage for live music, and covered tables with mini fire pits for the chilly days, though you might’ve worked up a sweat from your jaunt.