What to Do in Portland (May 21–27, 2025)

GO: Vanport Mosaic Festival

Celebrating a decade of memory activism, the Vanport Mosaic Festival amplifies Oregon’s silenced histories through performances, documentary screenings, exhibits, tours and dialogues. So far, the festival has included a reunion for Vanport residents, flood survivors, and descendants; a Black Panthers walking tour, and a “Portland’s History of Discrimination” bus tour. Still to come, there’s a talk about the racial history of Oregon, a global water dance workshop, a Black history walking tour through Albina, and much more. For locations, visit vanportmosaic.org. Daily through Sunday, June 1. Free.

GO: Cascadia Drag Festival

On the heels (stilettos, to be exact) of last year’s debut, the Cascadia Drag Festival is back and ready for round two. The three-day festival—featuring performances by queens like Bolivia Carmichaels, Lady Berri Matthews, and Sugarpill—serves to celebrate the artistic expression of queer, trans and BIPOC performers across the Pacific Northwest. This year’s festival is dedicated to local icon Dahlia Kash; and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Melange Fund to help sustain BIPOC queer art in Portland. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., cstpdx.org, 971-808-3331. See website for showtimes Thursday–Saturday, May 22–24. $17–$50.

GO: Cake and Jazz Nights

What’s better than an everything bagel galette from Farina Bakery? Enjoying an everything bagel galette at Farina Bakery between the hours of 8 and 10 pm on a Friday or Saturday evening while listening to live jazz. OK, to be so honest, idk if they’ll still have galettes that late (they always sell out—so this is your PSA to try them if you haven’t). But they will have cake, other delicious desserts, a full coffee bar, and free live music. Farina Bakery, 1844 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 971-279-5939, farinabakery.com. 8–10 pm Friday–Saturday, May 23–24. Free.

GO: Portland Rose Festival

OK, literally how is it already time for the Rose Festival again? We’re not entirely sure, but it’s opening week, which means that this Friday at approximately 9:50 pm, the annual fireworks show will introduce the 2025 festival. After that, until June 8, it’s carnival rides, food, games, a whole bunch of parades (Floral, Starlight and Junior), the iconic Dragon Boat Races, Fleet Week, the crowning of the Rose Festival queen, a floral float, live music, ukelele jams, floral-inspired cocktails…y’all know the drill. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, rosefestival.org. See website for a full calendar May 23–June 8. $12+.

WATCH: Howl’s Moving Castle & Princess Mononoke Double Exposure: Hayao Miyazaki

Missed the Studio Ghibli Film Festival at OMSI this year? Tomorrow Theater has got ya covered. That’s right, y’all, it’s a Hayao Miyazaki Double Exposure! With back-to-back screenings of Howl’s Moving Castle and Princess Mononoke (restored in 4K)—your Saturday will be sooo Studio Ghibli. Plus, both screenings will have special limited-edition bumper sticker giveaways celebrating the magic of Miyazaki. Tix for each show are sold separately. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 3:30 and 7 pm Saturday, May 24. $15.

GO: Multnomah County Fair

What has small farm animals, lucha libre wrestlers, amusement park rides, mariachi bands, hip-hop performers, roller skating, ballet folklorico, a rock-’n’-roll puppet show, a high school robotics competition, and a dog parade featuring “a real Mexican chihuahua wearing a real Mexican hat”? If you guessed the Multnomah County Fair…you’d be correct! This weekend, experience all that and more—plus competitive craft exhibits, fry bread, and 20-plus vendors to browse. Oh! And Sunday is La Familia Dia, which means traditional music, dance, Aztec dancers, free Loteria (bingo), and more! Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, 503- 233-5777, multcofair.com. Noon–7 pm Saturday–Monday, May 24–26. Free.

GO: Writers Happy Hour

Remember when we told y’all about Portland’s aggressive-sounding writing club? Well, the same lovely folks who host the PDX chapter of Sit Down, Shut Up and Write also host a Writers Happy Hour on the last Tuesday of every month. So, we suggest you make your way over to BOLD Coffee & Books next Tuesday for an evening of coffee (the Honeybunch latte is delish), conversation with other writers, and “bonding over the written (or still unwritten) word.” BOLD Coffee & Books, 1755 SW Jefferson St., 971-888-5673, boldcoffeeandbooks.com. 5:30–7 pm Tuesday, May 27. Free.