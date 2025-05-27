What to Do in Portland (May 28–June 3, 2025)

LISTEN: Black Belt Eagle Scout at Henry Hagg Lake

OK, this next event sounds beyond lovely—made even better by the fact that it’s free—we’re so excited to share. We suggest that y’all make your way over to Henry Hagg Lake this Saturday for a soundwalk—i.e., site-specific, prerecorded music meant to be enjoyed on your own headphones as you explore Henry Hagg Lake Trail—before enjoying a live set of original songs by Black Belt Eagle Scout! Bring your own blankets, headphones, low lawn chairs, and drinks. Henry Hagg Lake, Sain Creek Pavilion, 50250 SW Scoggins Valley Road, Gaston, thirdangle.org. 4 pm Saturday, May 31. Free.

GO: Touch Grass: The Outdoor Movement Experience

It’s time to touch grass, babes. For real. And by that we mean touch grass at The Outdoor Movement Experience. This Saturday, the folks at the Hoyt Arboretum are encouraging us to get outside and—yep, you guessed it—touch grass! Sure, you could just step outside your home and do that, but this particular experience is slightly…elevated. We’re talking yoga under the pavilion with FLOW in the City, beats by DJ Ambush, acai bowls from Carioca Bowls (yum), and a guided nature walk through the Hoyt Arboretum redwoods…heaven. Hoyt Arboretum, 4000 SW Fairview Blvd., 503-865-8733, hoytarboretum.org. Noon–2 pm Saturday, May 31. $50.

GO: The Flip Side: Vegan Market

Everyone say, “Happy birthday, Flip Side Vegan Market!” In celebration, the market hosts its third birthday party this weekend—entertainment via Haha The Clown, birthday cinnamon roll “Snails,” a special drink menu à la Hail Snail, birthday flash tattoos by Sacred Portal Tattoo, free bingo, face painting, Mexican creations from Our Vegan Cocina, and live Americana acoustic tunes by The Mossy Rocks. Oh, and not to mention, art, ceramics, vegan cheeses, soap, magical apothecary items, indoor tropical plants, and mushroom grow kits from 30-plus local vendors. Hail Snail, 6550 N Interstate Ave. Noon–5 pm Saturday, May 31. Free.

WATCH: When Harry Met Sally…

This movie really feels like more of a fall vibe to us, but…A24 and Celine Song have spoken, so who are we really to argue? In celebration of their new rom-com, Materialists, A24 x Celine Song have curated a special Nora Ephron double exposure, featuring screenings of both You’ve Got Mail and When Harry Met Sally…. This is usually the part where we’d give you a brief synopsis of these films, but…if you haven’t seen When Harry Met Sally…, please do yourself a much-needed favor and head to Tomorrow Theater this weekend. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Saturday, May 31. $15.

RIDE: Pedalpalooza

Whether the bikers beginning to flood the streets have caused you to wonder where all of these people could possibly have been hiding all winter long, or you are one of said bikers emerging from hibernation—you’ve probably noticed that it’s officially bike summer. To kick things into gear (sorry), Pedalpalooza hosts its yearly kickoff ride at Peninsula Park Rose Garden this Sunday at 1 pm. From then on, it’s three whole months of bike summer—we’re talking hundreds of themed rides: Bike Happy Hour, Dress Like Your Bike, Vegan Ice Cream Ride, Tapas Tuesday, Black Liberation Ride, Gays Getting Wet, and so much more. See bike-summer.org for a full calendar of events June 1–Aug. 31. Free.

GO: Come Thru Black & Indigenous Market

If you’ve yet to check out the Come Thru Black & Indigenous Market, you should definitely take its namesake advice and “Come Thru and get what you need.” This coming Monday marks the opening week of Come Thru—where the Redd on Salmon parking lot transforms to host 30-plus vendors centering on “Black and Indigenous Farmers, Makers and Friends.” From sweet potato pie, to Wiccan spell jars, to (truly delicious) artisan pastas, to Indigenous-made jewelry, to CBD wellness products, to fresh produce from microfarms—you’re sure to get what you need. The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., 971-213-8478, comethrupdx.org. 3–7 pm Monday, June 2. Free.