Get Into Great Outdoor Goods, for Cheap

Camping gear is a notoriously pricey category of consumer goods. There’s both the brand fetishization and the narrow demographic that slap on a lot of profit margin. If you’re going into the woods or out to the coast this season, whether for the first time or the 50th, then consider reading through this list because it’ll save you plenty of money and you’ll be happy with the items, I promise.

Adventure Gloves

Buy: DOLLAR TREE ($1.25)

You can’t have outdoor adventures without hand protection. Dollar Tree’s cotton work gloves with tactile grip dots have been one of my vital pieces of kit for a decade now. Branded as “Tool Bench,” they’re great for pushing through brush, grabbing pots from a fire, scrabbling stones from the dirt, or just staying warm. Available in brown, pink and floral pattern, for style options.

Folding Knife

Buy: DOLLAR TREE ($1.25)

Highly personal recommendation: For about five years, a Dollar Tree folding knife has been in my crabbing gear kit, used constantly for cutting chicken parts, slicing monofilament, etc., on the docks and on the rocks. All this time and all that salt water, this $1 knife is still great and not a rusted mess. The serrated blade is 3 inches with a 4-inch handle and a lock button. Even has a belt/pocket clip if you’re into that.

Hatchet

Buy: HARBOR FREIGHT ($12)

Harbor Freight is basically crack for DIY nerds. As such, I can assure you—the hickory-handled hatchet from Harbor Freight is one of the best and most underpriced camping tools you can find. Don’t take my word for it, Google it—it has reached “cult status” on blogs, forums and YouTube. It’s not necessary to scrape off the handle’s factory lacquer coating and wipe down the bare wood with linseed oil, but it’s also not a bad idea…

Metal Flashlight

Buy: HARBOR FREIGHT ($3 for two)

It’s an amazing time to be alive. LED technology gives us bright light with minimal voltage (i.e., battery weight). The real variable, though, is what happens to that light emitting diode tool should you drop it, which is why I recommend the 3-inch metal flashlights from Harbor Freight. Basically a Maglite clone in a thinner aluminum shell, but still built plenty sturdy and very bright (three AAA batteries required).

First Aid Kit

Buy: DOLLAR TREE (total price will vary)

At your dollar purveyor, for less than the price of a Band-Aid assortment from Freddy’s, you can assemble a first aid kit that will rival any $50 kit on Amazon. Step 1: Look up kits on Amazon and note the contents. Step 2: Recognize that every prepackaged “first aid kit” is basically a collection of gauze, tape, adhesive strips, and antiseptic items, such as cream and alcohol wipes. Companies might throw in ibuprofen, tweezers and stomach relief tablets, and you can too. Those things are all cheap and just as good for the backcountry when purchased from your local dollar-style retailer.

The reality of backwoods first aid comes down to a strategy of “stop immediate bleeding” and “go back if it’s really bad.” Genuine crisis preparedness is more than a mere kit. Learn how to deal with tourniquets and broken bones. Good news—“super glue” (cyanoacrylate) was invented during the Vietnam War for closing wounds on a “needs stitches” level, and it’s only a buck—add it to your first aid kit. Pro tip: Consider spending $20 on Amazon for “quick clot” patches—gauze impregnated with kaolin clay to treat large wounds.

Mesh Laundry Bags

Buy: DOLLAR TREE ($1.25)

For about six years I’ve used the same Dollar Tree drawstring mesh bag when gathering razor clams. Even with all the salt, sand, and slicey-edged clams, it’s still holding strong. I keep a couple of the bags in my camping pack because they’re so dang handy, light and cheap. Also available with zipper closures.

Signal Mirror

Buy: DOLLAR TREE ($1.25 for three)

In the “crafts” section of your local Dollar Tree, they sell a thing officially marketed as “metal tag,” which, I guess, is a fancy-schmancy gift tag for wedding centerpieces or ice sculptures or something…but it could also be labeled “signal mirror.” Pro tip: Drill a 5/16-inch hole in the center for aiming toward rescue planes or drones.

Carabiners

Buy: DOLLAR TREE ($1.25 for two)

Only an idiot would hang off a cliff with these, yet for lightweight, reliable, sturdy and convenient click connections, dollar store carabiners are worthwhile. They’re good for hanging lanterns and securing packs and such. Besides camping, I’ve had dollar store carabiners doing their job in the yard with relentless sun, rain and snow for years, and I can confirm—they last.

Microfiber Towels

Buy: DOLLAR TREE ($1.25 for two)

If you can get past the weird texture, microfiber towels are actually pretty handy. They’re lightweight and they have a great water absorption rate. At your local dollar spot, they might be in the home goods aisle or the automotive/hardware aisle.

Small Containers

Buy: DOLLAR TREE ($1.25 for six)

Forever, I’ve carried a teensy backpacking spice kit contained in li’l plastic boxes: salt, black pepper, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, oregano, sugar. They make me feel like a chef in the woods.

Bonus Challenge Item: Air Horns

Buy: DOLLAR TREE ($1.25)

Dollar Tree used to be loaded with pocket-size air horns. They’d sell out during loud social times like New Year’s and homecoming, but they seem to have completely disappeared now. I have a few stockpiled, but if you see them, buy them. And sell me some. They’re great tools to have when you’re in the woods with friends, assuming you all agree upon the code (universal meaning of three blasts: EMERGENCY!). Communication is key, my friend, in the city or in the woods.