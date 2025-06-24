Where Portland Children Can Go to See and Be Seen This Summer

Just like adults have “it” bars, clubs and restaurants, kids have hot playgrounds. It’s usually the one Portland Parks & Recreation just sank some money into and comes with cool water features and climbing structures.

A tour through some of the city’s nicest playgrounds makes two things clear: one, for ground surfaces, bark chips are out and patchwork-style rubberized flooring is in; and two, the city is installing some of the flashiest new equipment in neighborhoods far from the city center. It was very difficult to narrow down the “it”-ground options in Southeast Portland, for example, with 155th Avenue’s Parklane Park, 122nd Avenue’s Mill Park, and 100th Avenue’s Ed Benedict Park all receiving glow-ups in the past two months. We went with Parklane, which serves 2,824 nearby residential units. Of those, 828 did not have ready access to any parks or natural areas prior to this project, according to the parks bureau.

“The expanded Parklane Park is a community centerpiece,” PP&R director Adena Long said when it reopened in May. “It helps address the significant lack of parks, open spaces and recreation in the Centennial neighborhood.”

We’ve highlighted one it-ground in each quadrant, minus South Portland, which didn’t have any parks that made the cut (with apologies to the splash pad at Elizabeth Caruthers Park on South Moody Avenue). These picks have been kid-tested.

Quadrant: Southeast Portland

It-ground: Parklane Park, Southeast 155th Avenue and Main Street

Pulling the minivan up to Parklane Park on an early-summer day is the middle-aged breeder’s equivalent of walking up to a very long line and a velvet rope at a nightclub. It’s clear that this is where everyone wants to be. Parklane just reopened in May, expanding from 5 to 25 acres and becoming Portland’s largest developed park east of Interstate 205. It’s got three playgrounds—each geared toward different ages and abilities—new basketball and tennis courts, a skate park, a splash pad and more. Our two tween testers weren’t ready to leave after an hour and deemed this the best park in Portland.

Pro tips: A food cart has been parking on Southeast Main Street, selling burritos, snacks and popsicles.

Parklane Park (Kenzie Bruce)

Quadrant: Northeast Portland

It-ground: Luuwit View Park, Northeast 127th Avenue and Fremont Street

Anyone who has taken children hiking knows they don’t care about views, but even shorties can (briefly) appreciate the clear look at Mount St. Helens and Mount Hood from this Argay Terrace park. Named after the Cowlitz word for Mount St. Helens, Luuwit, the renovated 16-acre park opened in 2017 and features paved paths, original art, natural elements like logs to climb on and a tiny tree archway near the sandpit, and a walk-through fountain with changing spray patterns.

Pro tips: This park is quite sun-exposed, so it’s best in the morning or on cool days. PP&R is replacing the worn-out rubbery flooring, so parts of the park will be briefly out of commission this fall.

Luuwit View park (Kenzie Bruce)

Quadrant: North Portland

It-ground: Farragut Park, North Kerby Avenue and Farragut Street

The new (2024) playground equipment in Piedmont’s Farragut Park is focused on the under-5 set, and it has an adorable woodland-creature theme. Bigger kids might appreciate the pristine basketball court, built in partnership with Nike and the Portland Trail Blazers. Our tween testers still enjoyed the expansive “old” play structure, geared for ages 5–12, and the splash pad.

Pro tips: Sports equipment will be handy here. Consider packing a swimsuit for the splash pad, a basketball, a football or baseballs and a bat.

Farragut Park (Portland Parks & Recreation)

Quadrant: Southwest Portland

It-ground: Washington Park, 1715 SW Sherwood Blvd.

As one of the crown jewels in PP&R’s portfolio, the 410-acre Washington Park boasts breathtaking views, trails, gardens, the Oregon Zoo, tennis courts and more. But let’s focus on just the Washington Park Playground, which got spruced up in April 2024 with a new tube slide, spring toys and wooden decking. This playground is bumping all day long thanks to the thick tree cover that keeps it shady and cool.

Pro tips: Combo the playground with a short hike or a sniff at the International Rose Test Garden. Do not combo with the zoo, unless you have an unbelievable amount of patience, energy or caffeine.

Washington Park playground (Rachel Saslow)

Quadrant: Northwest Portland

It-ground: Jamison Square, 810 NW 11th Ave.

Jamison Square doesn’t exactly fit the criteria of “hot new playground” since the fountain opened in 2002. But it’s tough to argue with the throngs of children and families that flock there every hot summer day to splash around in the shallow water and sit on the rocks as the water flows over them. The urban beach is really best for young children, but teens can be lured with the promise of a scoop at Miss Oz Ice Cream & Dessert (1105 NW Johnson St., 503-224-2021) across the street.

Pro tips: Bring a Big Gulp-size cup for filling and pouring water to extend your toddler’s interest level in the fountain by about 30 minutes, maybe more.