Portland World Naked Bike Ride Announces Grant Park as Starting Location

Portland World Naked Bike Ride announced today that Grant Park will be the starting location of its 2025 ride. The annual body-positive protest will be held Saturday, July 26, and, per tradition, the exact route of the ride will remain under wraps until then. Arrivals and bike decoration begins at 6:30 pm and the ride leaves the park at 8:30 pm, bare as you dare.

New this year will be a pre-ride fundraiser, Hearts and Handlebars, held two weeks prior at Level Beer. Hearts and Handlebars will raise money for ride expenses like permits, posters, volunteer supplies, outreach and porta-potties. The fundraiser will be 1-3 pm Saturday, July 12, at the Level Beer’s brewery and beer garden location in the Argay Terrace neighborhood near Northeast Airport Way and 148th Avenue.

After streaking across Portland streets since 2004 in the name of body positivity, cyclist visibility, and reducing oil dependence, Portland World Naked Bike Ride canceled its 20th anniversary ride in 2024 in order to reorganize its leadership team. In its absence, another bike ride, called World Naked Bike Ride Portland, stepped in and hosted a ride so that bicyclists wouldn’t have to take a summer off from going au naturel. That ride will be happening again this summer, too, on Aug. 9.

SEE IT: Portland World Naked Bike Ride at Grant Park, Northeast 33rd Avenue and U.S. Grant Place, pdxwnbr.org. 8:30 pm Saturday, July 26. Free.