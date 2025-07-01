What to Do in Portland (July 2-8, 2025)

GO: St. Paul Rodeo

While there’s no overtly “Fourth of July-themed” events featured in this week’s roundup (just not feeling particularly patriotic this year for some completely unidentifiable reason…), this one is very yee-haw. That’s right, folks, the rodeo is back in town…well, not in our town, but it’s back in St. Paul, Ore., and that’s close enough. Self-described as “The Nation’s Greatest 4th of July Rodeo Since 1935,” (hey, I guess that is relatively overt, whaddaya know), the St. Paul Rodeo has got: saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, bull riding, live music, food and bevs, and yes, fireworks. St. Paul Rodeo, Malo Ave. NE, St. Paul, Ore., stpaulrodeo.com. 7:30 pm daily through Sunday, July 5. $80.

DRINK: Summer of Slushies

Our friends over at Portland Mercury have officially deemed it the Summer of Slushies, and who are we to disagree? For the entire month of July, your favorite spots will be serving up boozy, frozen, specialty-made slushies to the “frugal and thirsty denizens of Portland.” For just $10 a pop, you can get a frozen POG Daiquiri at Bunk Bar, a “Miami Vice” (think elevated Lava Flow) at Alibi, a Peachy Palmer with a peach ring garnish at Loyal Legion, a “Mango & Pineapple Dole Whip w/ Hornitos” (yum) at Moonshot Tavern, and various renditions of a frozen watermelon margarita. For a list of participating locations, visit everout.com. Through Thursday, July 31. $10.

GO: Helvetia Lavender Festival

If your perfect summer day includes frolicking in a lavender field with a cute little basket…we’ve got some fantastic news for you. This Friday marks the first weekend of the annual Helvetia Lavender Festival, where you can: pick your own lavender, watch lavender distillations, make lavender wreaths, enjoy lemon lavender ice cream and shop 30-plus local artisan vendors (most of which feature lavender in some form or another). Oh, and if you’re feeling like boozing up the experience—Helvetia Winery is open for reserved tastings before or after your frolicking time. Helvetia Lavender Farm, 12814 NW Bishop Road, 971-228-0938, helvetialavenderfarm.com. 10 am–3 pm Friday–Sunday, July 4–6. $10.

LISTEN: Waterfront Blues Festival

OK, perhaps we can get behind a touch of patriotism for the sake of the blues…come celebrate the Fourth (and 5th) of July at the Waterfront Blues Festival! This year’s festival is two days long, and features a lineup of 25-plus blues, soul, funk and R&B artists—including The Main Squeeze, Allen Stone, The Motet, Oh He Dead, and Southern Avenue. Oh, and there’ll be plenty of food and bevs from the Rose City’s finest food trucks, wineries, breweries, and yes, fireworks. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, waterfrontbluesfest.com. 1–11 pm Friday–Saturday, July 4–5. $40+.

GO: Zoo Nights

Lions and tigers and bears—and elephants and giraffes and pygmy goats and African bullfrogs and river otters and ring-tailed lemurs and live music and train rides and bubble dance parties and snacks and bevs—oh my! Oregon Zoo nights are back! Explore the zoo after dark (well…past close) and get to know some of the animals active during twilight hours. This Friday, you can expect all of the above, plus special zookeeper chats, animal activities, and a live performance by singer Jacquie Roar (fitting name). Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Road, 503-226-1561, oregonzoo.org. 6:30 pm Fridays, through Aug. 22. $26+.

WATCH: Fight the Nazis: The Sound of Music and Raiders of the Lost

Ah, an event title that actually does have me feeling the Fourth of July weekend spirit. This Saturday, make your way over to Tomorrow Theater for a ‘FIGHT THE NAZIS’ double feature. It’ll be a screening of Sound of Music followed by Raiders of the Lost Ark—two iconic films that celebrate courage in the face of authoritarianism. PAM CUT said it best: “Whether your weapon is a song or a whip, these classics remind us that standing up to evil never goes out of style.” Hell yeah. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 3:30 and 7:30 pm Saturday, July 5. $15 per film.