What to Do in Portland (July 9–15, 2025)

LAUGH: Lady Killers

A standup comedy show with no straight men? Genius, perfect, incredible, showstopping…tell us more. Lady Killers is a femme-centered standup comedy show highlighting the best female, queer, trans and nonbinary comedians in the Pacific Northwest. Hosted by “bisexual gremlin in a Stevie Nicks wig” Devan Daily and this year’s WW Funniest Five Winner Ally J Ward—tonight’s lineup of Lady Killers includes Amanda Lynn Deal, Patti Mansbach, Andrea Joseph, and Gabe Holmes. So grab your best girlies and head on over to Show Bar tonight for some LOLs…Love Island’s not on tonight anyways (devastating), so what else are ya gonna do? Show Bar at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 503-776-5500, revolutionhall.com. 7–8 pm Wednesday, July 9. $14+.

READ: Summer Silent Reading Party

If your ideal summer day consists of reading under a gorgeous 500-year-old Oregon white oak tree…keep on, erm…reading. Hosted by Portland writer, editor and WW alum Audrey Van Buskirk, join your fellow book lovers at Topaz Farm for a peaceful evening of reading, light ukelele playing, gentle breezes, and some farm-fresh food and drinks on Sauvie Island. Bring whatever you’re reading atm, a blanket or chair, and someone who (ideally) won’t distract you from your book. Topaz Farm, 17100 NW Sauvie Island Road, 503-928-7191, topazfarm.com. 6–8 pm select Wednesdays, through Sept. 3. $25+.

GO(L): Women’s European Championship

Can’t quite swing tix to Switzerland to watch the Women’s European Championship 2025 tournament live? No worries…GOL PDX has got ya covered. This July, GOL—a family-friendly soccer (or football, depending on who you’re asking) bar on Hawthorne—will be showing every single match of the Women’s European Championship. If you’ve never been, this place has got great brunch, a lovely outdoor patio, and all around awesome vibes. Check out GOL’s Instagram (@golpdx) or website to figure out when to watch your team. GOL PDX, 1739 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-206-5664, golpdx.com. 9 am–3 pm various days, through July 27. Free.

WATCH: Summer Free for All Outdoor Movies

Literally, what could possibly be more summer than a little movie in the park moment? As part of its Summer Free for All programming, the city of Portland host a series of outdoor movies in parks across PDX. Starting tomorrow, catch flicks like Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), The Sandlot (1993), Coco (2017), Barbie (2023), The Goonies (1985), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Beetlejuice (1988), and more…yes, I did in fact just pick and choose my personal favorites from the list to highlight…and what of it? OH! And in case you didn’t catch the “Summer Free For All” part of it…these movies (the popcorn, the experience, etc.) are all free! Thanks, city of Portland! Various city parks, portland.gov/parks/arts-culture/summer-free-all. 7:30 pm various evenings, July 10—Aug. 30. Free.

GO: Sad Girl Summer

Even if your summer is skewing more hot girl than sad girl—congratulations, btw, if that’s the case—we’d recommend checking out “Portland’s biggest bummer of a drag show.” That’s right, y’all, Sad Girl Summer, a sad drag and burlesque show featuring performances by a dozen emotive queer artists, is back at the Clinton Street Theater. Hosted by “Portland’s cool mom” queen Sugarpill, this year’s Sad Girl Summer stars names like Carmen and Boujee Cherry, TOMBOY, Lou Velvet, Lezzier Faire, Klawz Mawnsta, and more. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, sugarpillpdx.com. 7–10 pm Friday, July 11. $12–$20. 21+.

GO: Mississippi Street Fair

Portland’s got plenty of great street fairs, sure. But there’s just something about the Mississippi Street Fair in particular that makes it one of the city’s most iconic. It’s huge; virtually all of Mississippi Avenue closes down for it; tons of people show up; there’s a bunch of good food options and bars to hit while you’re there…it’s a summer staple. This year, the fair is set to have hundreds of vendors; performances by Saint Syndrome, The Druthers, and Golden Boy; a kids’ zone; and more. See y’all there! North Mississippi Avenue between Fremont and Skidmore streets, mississippiave.org/streetfair. 10 am–9 pm Saturday, July 12. Free.

SWIM: Audrey McCall Beach Tuesday Splashdowns

If you saw about 150–plus people or so hanging out under the Hawthorne Bridge last Tuesday…they were probably there for this. Since 2012, the Human Access Project has been working on cleaning up Audrey McCall Beach—and just last month,it received a $250,000 grant from Metro to make it happen. Now, HAP is hosting activations, “Audrey McCall Beach Tuesday Splashdowns,” at the site every Tuesday in July and August. There’ll be: tunes by PopCartPDX and DJ Carlos, food trucks, swimming, and sunset views. Bring a blanket, a chair, river shoes, and perhaps a float. Audrey McCall Beach, east end of the Hawthorne Bridge, humanaccessproject.com. 5:30–8:30 pm Tuesdays, through Aug. 26. Free.