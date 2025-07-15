What to Do In Portland (July 16-22, 2025)

GO: Rabble Rouser: A Training in Joyful Resistance and Collective Action

You guys know Pattie Gonia, right? She’s a drag queen who slays in so many more ways than one: she’s an environmentalist, an advocate for the people, for the planet, for LGBTQ+ rights…all that good stuff. And on July 16, Pattie Gonia will be leading Rabble Rouser: A Training in Joyful Resistance and Collective Action. It’ll be an afternoon of learning—learning how to organize at the grassroots level, how to lobby elected officials, how to build resilient communities through mutual aid, how to protect your digital privacy, and so much more. Come together with activists, community organizers and environmental defenders to find joy in resistance. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-384-2511, crystalballroompdx.com. 3–9 pm Wednesday, July 16. $33–$35.

LAUGH: ROY G. BIV’s Comedy Show

ROY G. BIV, aka Portland’s fiercest queer comedy show, is back and better than ever…and just in time for Portland Pride, might we add. Thursday’s show will feature stand-up from an all-LGBTQ+ lineup that will “leave your cheeks hurting (face and butt)”: Devi Kirsch, Brendan Creecy, Drew Grizzly, Juno Men and, of course, your “very gay hosts” Delaney Malone, Ash Allen and Rachelle Cochran. Get your tix fast ’cause this show will sell out! And be sure to follow @roygbiv_comedy on IG for updates and such. The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., linktr.ee/roygbivcomedy. 8–10 pm Thursday, July 17. $17.55.

GO: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival

If ya do, as Barry the Bee suggests, in fact, like jazz, might we suggest attending the completely free and incredibly jazzy Cathedral Park Jazz Festival? Held at the base of the gorgeous St. Johns Bridge (arguably Portland’s best bridge), this weekend marks the “longest-running jazz and blues festival west of the Mississippi’s” 45th anniversary. So grab your blankets, your (low-to-the-ground) lawn chairs and some sunscreen, and head on over to Cathedral Park for food carts, a beer and wine garden, and performances from 15+ local jazz and blues musicians. Cathedral Park, jazzoregon.org. Various times Friday, July 18–Sunday, July 20. Free.

GO: Music and Picnics in the Park

Speaking of music and picnics in the park, there’s also the aptly named “Music and Picnics in the Park” series happening every Friday now through August at Sellwood Park. Here’s how it works: you preorder a little to-go picnic moment from Sellwood Community House, you stop by the shack to pick up your dinner, you check out a blanket for the night, and then you set up, lounge and enjoy some live music in the park. This Friday there’ll be a performance by local composer and musician Chauncey Canfield. Sellwood Park, Southeast Seventh Avenue and Southeast Miller Street, sellwoodcommunityhouse.org. 6–8 pm Friday, July 18. $14+.

GO: Portland Pride Festival and Parade

ICYMI: Portland Pride is technically in July. And while it’s technically a scheduling thing, we choose to believe it’s because Portland is just so queer and awesome that the city chose to make Pride a two-months-long affair. There are tons of Pride events going on this month (and year round! Portland is very gay 24/7!), but the “official” Portland Pride celebrations include Saturday’s Portland Pride Waterfront Festival, Sunday’s Portland Pride Parade, and the LGBTQIA2S+ Maker’s Market. Performers scheduled so far include drag king Landon Cider, vocalist Frenchie Davis, comedian Jason Stuart, and the band 76th Street. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Pkwy., portlandpride.org. Various times Saturday–Sunday, July 19–July 20. $10 suggested donation.

SHOP: SUPERMARKET

We’re heading to the SUPERMARKET…y’all need anything? We’re talking vintage loafers, Y2K baby tees, handmade crochet bags, blown-glass roach clips, perfectly pleated checkered green trousers from the ’70s…and literally anything else you could dream of. Summer is the season of outdoor markets here in Portland, and I would be remiss not to plug my personal fave: OURstore Vintage’s SUPERMARKET. There are pink shopping carts, disco balls, food and (sometimes free) bevs, well-priced vintage items and overall incredible vibes. 10/10 would shop again. OURstore Vintage, 811 E Burnside St., 503-278-7132, ourstorevintage.com. 6–10 pm Saturday, July 19. Free.

SEE: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Calling all my fellow Percy Jackson stans (new and old): Were y’all aware of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical? Because I certainly was not. Presented by Northwest Children’s Theater, The Lightning Thief musical follows Percy Jackson and his friends whilst the Olympic gods are on the verge of war. Most enjoyed by ages 6 and up, The Judy will be showing The Lightning Thief on Saturdays and Sundays now through Aug. 3. The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, 1000 SW Broadway, T-100, 503-222-2190, nwcts.org. 11 am and 2 pm Saturday, July 19–Aug. 3. $20–$25. Recommended for ages 6+.