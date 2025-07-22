2nd & Salmon Is Portland’s Latest Multipurpose Space of Fun

About three years ago, Dustin and Emma Evans, producers of Portland Night Market and SnackFest, started building out a new venue on Southeast Salmon Street. Part event space, part wine collective, 2nd & Salmon (133 SE Salmon St., instagram.com/2ndandsalmon) rounded out its programming with Maxfield Fleishman’s Salmon Street Sound in September.

Fleishman had just left his job as a preschool teacher and was tapped by a former student’s father, LJ Brimfield of Otro Lado Bev Co. (one of the businesses housed at 2nd & Salmon), to put on shows in the space. Since then, Fleishman and the team have aimed to put on music events twice a month.

Drum Roll, a recurring event that features jazz and sushi, is one of the more intimate options, with local jazz musicians and two seatings of Hiyaku’s eight-seat omakase pop-up. If you’re looking for something a little livelier, Fleishman has also partnered with Maggie Doss of Shady Pines Radio to produce warehouse-style rock showcases, with street food like tacos and empanadas from local businesses.

See the rest of Willamette Week’s Best of Portland 2025 here!