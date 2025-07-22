Snowy Village Has Your New Favorite Korean Bingsoo for Summer

With a cozy vibe and desserts that keep you wanting more, Snowy Village (3912 N Vancouver Ave., Suite 105, snowyvillagepnw.com) in Portland’s Williams neighborhood is anything but frosty.

Make no mistake: The shop thrives on high expectations from Mei, its owner (who asked WW to use only her last name for privacy reasons). Self-described as “picky” and someone who works to fine-tune a recipe until it’s perfect, Mei says the secret to her bingsoo’s success is keeping a hawk’s eye on quality.

Bingsoo, a Korean dessert composed of a milk-based shaved ice and adorned with various flavors and toppings, has become an ever-popular dessert. Seattle-based Snowy Village has become a household name in the Pacific Northwest (though it’s still a small business, not a franchise). In 2023, Mei brought the desserts to her hometown of Portland and hasn’t looked back.

“My expectation moving down to Portland—I actually didn’t think people would know what bingsoo is,” Mei says. “I expected the sales to be the lowest [here], which is why the space is designed so small. And then, to my surprise, it actually became the best store.”

The shop sells bingsoo in various sizes ($10.99–$18.49) alongside both sweet and savory taiyakis (fish-shaped filled croissants; Mei recommends pizza and Nutella). Experiencing decision fatigue? Mei recommends mango bingsoo for the taste but watermelon (which is served in a watermelon) for the Instagram photos. If you want to exercise your Portland loyalty, the shop’s latest addition to its menu—a Biscoff bingsoo—was developed by a seasonal Portland location employee who studies at Portland State University.

It’s easy to understand the appeal of the basic but bold flavors that come from Snowy Village’s kitchen. Mei says part of her strategy is to let the ingredients sing, meaning she uses high-quality sugar and chops fresh mango each morning. And Snowy Village does not shy away from customer feedback. Over the years, it’s added an oat milk option and a lower-sugar option to be more accommodating to customers’ preferences. “We try our best to listen to our customers and listen to our team,” she says.

As for what’s next up at the Portland shop? Mei hopes she can upgrade the space soon for a more modern look.

