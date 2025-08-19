Here’s Every Portland Performer Who Received a Finest Drag Artist Vote

We asked over 100 insiders for the names of Portland’s Finest Drag Artists, and the nearly 100 names we received in response are so entertaining on their own that we just had to share them with you. Portland’s drag community thinks these performers are worthy of your attention and coins. If any of their careers really take off before WW runs this issue again, you can at least say you knew about them when.
If your favorite artist isn’t reflected here, or if their name is misspelled, tell me all about it via email: andrew@wweek.com.
Congratulations to the following performers, arranged alphabetically by last name:
Given
Jawbreaker
Kharisma
Lylac
Mars
Oatmeal
Riot!
Silhouette
Slutasia
Sophaura
Sugarpill
Tomboy
U-Phoria
Wonderful
Adrienne Alexander
Hal Apenyo
Rosita C. Bennington
Rob D. Bilder
Malibu Boulevard
The Egg Boy
Ry Bred
Babylon Brooks
Riley Burrows
Alexis Campbell Starr
Arcadian Campbell Starr
T’Kara Campbell Starr
Kourtni Capree Duv
Bolivia Carmichaels
Boujee Cherry
Mona Chrome
Jay Colby
Asia Consent
Sue From Corporate
Quesa D’Mondays
Angelica D’vil
Cruz Daniels
Angel Darko
Valerie DeVille
Khadijah Diamond
Navouy Divine Dott
Blossom Drearie
Ed DuBull
Isaiah Esquire
Shandi Evans
Dick Fever
Diana Fire
Aqua Flora
Vegas Flights
Axcilla Hart
Honey Hart
Coco Jem Holiday
Nashville Hott
Bebe J
Kitty Kariall
Nick Lacy
Max Little
Karla Marx
Inanna Miss
one-half NelSon
Cassie Nova
Ilani E. Nova
Johnny Nuriel
Nicole Onoscopi
Pepper Pepper
Devlin Lynn Phoenix
Punani Posse
Seven Pumps of Ketchup
Harlow Quinzel
Autumn Rainz
Carla Rossi
Rolls Royce
Jaden Marie Selena
Flawless Shade
XO Skeleton
Sapphire Smoke
Destiny Smokez
Peachy Springs
Jayla Rose Sullivan
Taylor Switch
Saint Syndrome
Svetlana Trantastic
Papa Titty
Nana Tuckit
Tingles Van Pelt
Sheniqua Volt
Poison Waters
Kimberly Michelle Westwood
Wolfgang Phantom X