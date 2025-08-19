Here’s Every Portland Performer Who Received a Finest Drag Artist Vote

We asked over 100 insiders for the names of Portland’s Finest Drag Artists, and the nearly 100 names we received in response are so entertaining on their own that we just had to share them with you. Portland’s drag community thinks these performers are worthy of your attention and coins. If any of their careers really take off before WW runs this issue again, you can at least say you knew about them when.

If your favorite artist isn’t reflected here, or if their name is misspelled, tell me all about it via email: andrew@wweek.com.

Congratulations to the following performers, arranged alphabetically by last name:

Given

Jawbreaker

Kharisma

Lylac

Mars

Oatmeal

Riot!

Silhouette

Slutasia

Sophaura

Sugarpill

Tomboy

U-Phoria

Wonderful

Adrienne Alexander

Hal Apenyo

Rosita C. Bennington

Rob D. Bilder

Malibu Boulevard

The Egg Boy

Ry Bred

Babylon Brooks

Riley Burrows

Alexis Campbell Starr

Arcadian Campbell Starr

T’Kara Campbell Starr

Kourtni Capree Duv

Bolivia Carmichaels

Boujee Cherry

Mona Chrome

Jay Colby

Asia Consent

Sue From Corporate

Quesa D’Mondays

Angelica D’vil

Cruz Daniels

Angel Darko

Valerie DeVille

Khadijah Diamond

Navouy Divine Dott

Blossom Drearie

Ed DuBull

Isaiah Esquire

Shandi Evans

Dick Fever

Diana Fire

Aqua Flora

Vegas Flights

Axcilla Hart

Honey Hart

Coco Jem Holiday

Nashville Hott

Bebe J

Kitty Kariall

Nick Lacy

Max Little

Karla Marx

Inanna Miss

one-half NelSon

Cassie Nova

Ilani E. Nova

Johnny Nuriel

Nicole Onoscopi

Pepper Pepper

Devlin Lynn Phoenix

Punani Posse

Seven Pumps of Ketchup

Harlow Quinzel

Autumn Rainz

Carla Rossi

Rolls Royce

Jaden Marie Selena

Flawless Shade

XO Skeleton

Sapphire Smoke

Destiny Smokez

Peachy Springs

Jayla Rose Sullivan

Taylor Switch

Saint Syndrome

Svetlana Trantastic

Papa Titty

Nana Tuckit

Tingles Van Pelt

Sheniqua Volt

Poison Waters

Kimberly Michelle Westwood

Wolfgang Phantom X