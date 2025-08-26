What to Do In Portland (Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2025)

GO: OMSI After Dark: Survival Guide

Having a hard time choosing between escapism and full-fledged survivalism? How about a slightly dystopian-sounding mix of both? Tonight, at OMSI After Dark: Survival Guide, you can learn about disaster preparedness, living life sustainably, and how to be ready for anything…whilst taking the edge off a little bit with a bev or two. There’ll be science demos—including knot tying, foraging, and compass making—plus performances, DJs, food, and vendors like…erm…The Oregon Hazards Lab, the PNW Disaster Guide and PNW Search and Rescue. Yay? OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 6–10 pm Wednesday, Aug. 27. $27.

SHOP: Cully Farmers Market

A tragic sign that summer will soon* (footnote to follow) come to a close: Portland farmers markets are beginning to wrap up for the season. *I would like to issue a formal PSA that summer is not technically over until Sept. 22. So, please save your “Summer’s Over” by Jordana and TV Girl IG dumps until then. Thank you. Anyways…tomorrow is (sadly) the last Cully Farmers Market for a while. Pick up some: berries from Great River Farm, salmon from Wasco Fisheries, a loaf from PDX Sourdough Papi; and show out and support the Native American Youth and Family Center. Cully Farmers Market, 5011 NE 42nd Ave., cullyfarmersmarket.com. 4–8 pm Thursday, Aug. 28. Free.

GO: Drag Bingo at Living Room Wines

What would Get Busy be without a drag bingo mention? After you bid farewell to the Cully Farmers Market, head on over to Living Room Wines for a little, you guessed it, drag bingo moment with Quesa D’Mondays—literally baffled and appalled at myself that I’m only just now putting together her drag name. PDX’s “cheesy, briezy, bleutiful” songstress and bingo host extraordinaire will be slinging fabulous prizes, delicious wine (well, Living Room will be, anyway), and bingo cards for $5 a pop. We’re so there. Living Room Wines, 4818 N Lombard St., 503-206-5296, livingroomwinespdx.com. 6 pm Thursday, Aug. 28. $5 per card.

LISTEN: Montavilla Jazz Festival

And what would a Portland summer be without its jazz festivals? Possibly the last PDX jazz festival of the summer (don’t quote me on that; anything is possible in the world of jazz), the 12th annual Montavilla Jazz Festival returns this weekend! The three-day festival includes 26 concerts across five venues in and around East Portland’s historic Montavilla neighborhood. You’ll hear original performances by boundary-pushing jazz names like MAE.SUN, Dani Barker, Reb & The Good News, and more. So, get out there and show some love to your jazziest locals. Montavilla neighborhood, montavillajazz.org. 4–10 pm Friday, 11 am–10 pm Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29–31. Prices vary.

SEE: Eyes Wide Shut: Summer of ’99 Series

Ah, yes, how I watch every Tom Cruise movie… with my eyes shut. Yeah, I know, I know—I haven’t seen Eyes Wide Shut. I don’t wanna hear it…he’s literally so scary I don’t even care. Anyways, if the Cruise of it all doesn’t bother you, or if the Nicole Kidman + Stanley Kubrick combo overrides any negative Cruise sentiment in your eyes (fair), you should probably catch Tomorrow Theater’s screening of Eyes Wide Shut on the tail end of its Summer of ’99 Series. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 3:30 pm Saturday, Aug. 30. $15.

GO: NoPo Splash Pad Pedal

Last but not least, something for you and the kiddos to beat this insane heat (quite literally the only thing that’s making me wish it were Sept. 22 already…callback alert!). As you may have heard, it’s been quite the Bike Summer, and this Saturday is no exception. At the NoPo Splash Pad Pedal, cargo bikers, trailer-havers, walkers and rollers of all ages are invited to join an easy loop between two North Portland splash pads. You’ll meet at McCoy Park, walk (ride, roll, etc.) to Columbia Park for a popsicle moment (lovely), then walk (ride, roll, etc.) on back. McCoy Park, 4677 N Trenton St., shift2bikes.org. 2 pm Saturday, Aug. 30. Free.