What to Do In Portland (Sept. 3-9, 2025)

GO: Time-Based Art Festival

The “best contemporary summer festival in the country”—according to The New York Times, anyway—is back for yet another contemporary summer moment. Portland’s Time-Based Art Festival, put on by the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, is 11 full days of…well, pretty much any variation of contemporary art you can think of. From continuous gallery installations, to live theater performances, to workshops, to dance parties, to informal happy hour discussions, to after-parties—TBA truly breaks down the barrier between artists and audiences. Various locations, 503-242-1419, pica.org/tba. See website for times and locations Thursday, Sept. 4–Sunday, Sept. 14. Ticket prices vary.

LAUGH: Kickstand Comedy in the Park

Y’all…I know this announcement is gonna leave you wanting to cue up “Summer’s Over” ASAP—but please, not quite yet…I’m begging you. OK, here goes: this Friday marks the last Kickstand Comedy in the Park sesh of the summer. Tragic…we know. Real ones have been flooding Laurelhurst Park (with blankets, chairs, pups, snacks and booze in tow) all summer long; and Friday’s no exception. Join us and bid a sweet and funny farewell to the perfect Portland summer event. Laurelhurst Park, Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Stark Street, kickstandcomedy.org. 6:30 pm Friday, Sept. 5. Free.

WATCH: A2(4)-Day Fest

Speaking of sweet and funny farewells…the folks over at Tomorrow Theater have once again outdone themselves. This time, with A2(4)-Day Fest: a four-day film festival dedicated exclusively to A24 films. Correction, dedicated exclusively to A24 films created by women and nonbinary auteurs. Even better. From Thursday to Sunday, the fest screens Babygirl, Past Lives, Janet Planet and I Saw the TV Glow…The Farewell, unfortunately sold out already, but it’s all OK because I still found a way to include that pun. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. See website for showtimes Friday–Sunday, Sept. 5–7. $15 per film.

GO: Rose City Comic Con

Alright, I was about to write something along the lines of “Portland nerds, this one’s for you,” but then I read that David Harbour from Stranger Things is gonna be there, and immediately got randomly excited about Rose City Comic Con. So clearly, I can’t talk. Anyways, he’s gonna be there, as well as Sean Astin, plus a handful of other guys (gender neutral) from The Goonies. Oh, and there’ll be an array of comics, gaming, sci-fi, anime, and fantasy-related stuff too…if you’re into that. Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., rosecitycomiccon.com. See website for event times Friday–Sunday, Sept. 5–7. Ticket prices vary.

GO: Clinton Street Fair

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before…seriously, I’m not 100% sure if I’ve already made this claim yet. But this could perhaps (maybe? probably?) be the final Portland street fair of the summer…we’ll see, though. Regardless, we’d definitely recommend checking out the Clinton Street Fair—last year’s was a certified blast—for a Saturday full of local artists, vendors, fam jams, food stalls, a Piccolo Park kids’ zone, and lots o’ live music. See y’all there! Southeast 26th Avenue and Clinton Street, 10 am–5 pm Saturday, Sept. 6. Free.