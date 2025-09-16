Portland’s Latino Communities Focus on Awareness, Strength and Unity for Hispanic Heritage Month

It’s no surprise Donald Trump doesn’t like Portland.

Back in 2020, his administration labeled the Rose City, as well as Seattle and New York, an “anarchist jurisdiction” in an attempt to revoke millions of dollars of federal funding following the massive protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Just recently, on Sept. 5, the president toyed once again with sending federal troops into Portland to quell the ongoing protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying that living in Portland was “like living in hell.”

It’s also no surprise that Trump does not like Latinos.

From calling Mexicans “drug dealers, criminals, and rapists” and offering Puerto Ricans little more than paper towels following Hurricane Maria in 2017, to unleashing ICE and federal agents in Los Angeles—a city steeped in Mexican culture and immigrant labor—his track record speaks for itself. As does the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent 6–3 ruling in Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo that the American Civil Liberties Union says allows “racial profiling on a massive scale.” Although this ruling allows ICE agents to continue their raids specifically in L.A., this has had a ripple effect, setting precedent for what cities across the country can expect.

Here in Portland, on the precipice of Hispanic Heritage Month, Latino communities are gearing up for a monthlong celebration of Hispanic culture through art, music and food, while also preparing for possible visits from ICE and/or federal troops.

Cristian Vargas says his organization, JuntosPDX, has been fielding questions from across the Latino community in the days leading up to its Nuestra Cultura event on Sept. 21. Most queries regard the president’s vague threats to send the National Guard, or what ICE presence might be like at the event.

“The only thing I can say is, I’m doing what I can in my power to prioritize your safety and your family’s safety in this manner,” Vargas says.

JuntosPDX organizers are taking a twofold security precaution this year: withholding the exact address of the event until the day of the event, and requiring people who want to register to respond to questions in Spanish. Vargas says additional security will attend the event as well. JuntosPDX has been fairly quiet about the event, trying to promote its block party while not revealing too much to party crashers.

It’s a challenge, Vargas says, but ultimately he sees it as part of the framework for how to navigate the next few years under the current presidency. He refers to the motto of Caminando Running Club, a JuntosPDX athletic group: “La meta is easy. El reto is consistency.” The goal is easy, the challenge is consistency.

“We’re not going to stop having our events because of what’s happening,” Vargas says. “I just feel that behind every difficulty lies opportunity. And through this is the opportunity for us to bond closer and strengthen our community.”

Likewise, Everardo.GF—who founded Creativos Unidos, a Latino artist collective that regularly hosts events and workshops—says tensions have heightened around gathering in public spaces. He says his mother, who lives in L.A., is afraid to shop for groceries, a sentiment that’s been felt among others in his community. But along with that gnawing fear is a growing interest in activism and getting involved, in which case, Everardo emphasizes the importance of awareness and safety.

“Safety is going to come from numbers and from awareness of what the risks are, because we can’t really stop the risk, but we can definitely mitigate it and look out for each other.” Everardo says. “I think it’s really important for us to maintain that unity and show up, even through fear, just to support each other.”

Everardo points to organizations like the Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition and Portland Contra las Deportaciones as places doing important work, whether that’s organizing direct action, maintaining “know your rights” training and other resource guides, or spreading information on social media. PIRC also hosts a toll-free hotline, 888-622-1510, to which the community can report ICE sightings in the area.

“Given the situation that is happening with ICE and the targeting of day laborers, it’s created this sense of fear, but also preparedness,” says Karla Castañeda, executive director at Voz. In recent months, out of safety concerns, what once was a public workers’ center at Voz is now private.

In spite of that fear, Castañeda says Voz has been building stronger partnerships with local and national organizations like the National Day Laborer Organizing Network and the International Migrants Alliance. With regard to Hispanic Heritage Month, she’s encouraging her community to acknowledge that fear, to be aware of the risks, but, ultimately, to support Latino communities and celebrate Latino culture.

“A lot of us have lived in fear for a lot of our lives, and it really impacts our mental well-being,” Castañeda says. “Even though there’s a ton of things that are happening that are really harmful, there’s also a lot of hope and a lot of resiliency, and we’re really trying to ground ourselves in the movement of community, of resilience, of solidarity, but also be really mindful of what could potentially happen.”

Involvement and unity is the “path to safety,” Everardo says. He encourages people to show up for their community in spite of the risks, and be aware of how to navigate those risks if they come to pass.

“La unión hace la fuerza,” he says. “People coming out and showing up for each other, that’s how we know we’re not alone.”

Hispanic Heritage Month Events

La Familia Cider Takeover

José Gonzalez, founder of La Familia Cider, will pour drinks at Brooks Winery in Amity, where he’ll share how his family’s traditions inspire his approach to craft cider. Non-alcoholic pours are available for sober guests and those under 21. Brooks Winery, 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity, 503-435-1278, ­brookswine.com/events. 11 am–2 pm Saturday, Sept. 20. Reservations encouraged.

El Festival de Mariachi

Local Latino and Hispanic artisans, creators and food vendors come together for a day of live music celebrating the tradition of the mariachi (sponsored by Unitus Community Credit Union). Hillsboro Ballpark, 4460 NE Century Blvd., Hillsboro, facebook.com/elfestivaldemariachi. Noon–6 pm Sunday, Sept. 21. Free.

Nuestra Cultura

JuntosPDX’s annual block party showcases local food and goods, as well as art by local Latino and Hispanic creators, and a lowrider showcase. Location TBA, juntospdx.net. 2–6 pm Sunday, Sept. 21. $5–$15 ­sliding scale.

Portland Latin American Film Festival

The festival’s opening night Sept. 24 brings the U.S. premiere of Autos, Mota, y Rocanrol, attended by special guest Enrique Arrizon (Acapulco, April’s Daughter). Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. See website for showtimes and ticket prices, Sept. 24–Nov. 12.

Portland Timbers Hispanic Heritage Night

The Portland Timbers take on FC Dallas during the home team’s annual Hispanic Heritage Night, where each ticket comes with a scarf designed by Portland artist José Miguel E. Piñerúa Jr. Providence Park, 1844 SW Morrison St., 503-553-5400, timbers.com. 7:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 27. $42–$359.

El Tigre Fest

A family-friendly festival that celebrates both Hispanic Heritage and Filipino History Month, featuring dance, musical performances and more. ­Cook Family Park, 17005 SW 92nd Ave., Tigard, tigard-or.gov. 11 am–7 pm Saturday, Oct. 4. Free.

Nossa Familia Coffee Pop-Up

Nossa Familia founder Augusto Carneiro shares Brazilian coffee and family stories. Brooks Winery, 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity, 503-435-1278, brookswine.com/events. 10–11 am Saturday, Oct. 12. Reservations encouraged.

Multnomah County Library

The Multnomah County Library system hosts various free-to-attend Hispanic Heritage Month events throughout the month for kids and adults alike. See multcolib.org for event times at all branches, through Oct. 15. Free.