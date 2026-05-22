Flying Pie Pizzeria on North Lombard Closing at End of Month

It’s last call at the North Portland location of Flying Pie Pizzeria.

The North Lombard Street outpost of the local pizza chain will be closing its doors. Its last day of service will be May 31. The restaurant’s three other locations—in Gresham, Milwaukie, and in Portland at Southeast 78th Avenue and Stark Street—will stay open.

“We have a lot of wonderful regulars at that store, but, unfortunately, it’s just not enough to keep it afloat,” wrote an unnamed manager in an email to WW. “We’ve been losing money since before Covid hit. It’s truly heartbreaking.”

Dave and Connie Parker opened the Southeast Stark Street location of Flying Pie Pizzeria in 1984. The Lombard restaurant had been open since 2016. Flying Pie in Lake Oswego closed last year after being in the Mountain Park neighborhood for 25 years, according to the Lake Oswego Review.

In a 2014 Cheap Eats issue of WW, Matthew Korfhage wrote this about the Stark Street location:

“When you were a sloppy-faced kid in Portland (bear with me here, transplants) and your parents said they were taking you out for pizza, Flying Pie is what you pictured. There’s a salad bar, an arcade’s worth of ’80s cabinet play, and pizza with sourdough-chewy crust, a quarter-inch layer of cheese, plentiful sweet-garlic marinara under the hood and old-school toppings (pepperoni, olive, white mushroom) so plentiful they could choke the carburetor on an Econoline. Seven bucks at lunch nets you a slice the size of a rabbit, plus a trip to the greens bar and a soda. A quarter more and you fight the legions of Galaga while you wait. Life is good. Life is quite possibly perfect.”