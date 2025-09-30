Conversation Pieces

Long gone are the days of naked walls and mattresses on the floor—or at least they should be. Now that we’re grown, our tastes are more sophisticated. Portland has a real appreciation for the quality craftsmanship of yesteryear that one can only find in vintage furniture. But whether you’ve moved into a bigger place and need something stunning to fill it, or have an eclectic, one-of-a-kind piece ready for its next adventure, Portland is a mecca for all things thrift. We’ve found some of the best shops to buy and sell vintage furniture around town, with one new find we highly anticipate as we head into the holidays.

One of Portland’s best-kept open secrets is Village Merchants. Sharing the same owners as its bougier sister store Artifact, VM is known for its absolutely unhinged collection of retro home furnishings—everything from eclectic deadstock fabrics to highly coveted midmodern furniture. The thrill of the hunt is not only alive at VM, but prices are ridiculously accessible unlike some gougier high-end reseller spaces. 4035 SE Division St., 503-234-6343, villagemerchants.net. 11 am–6 pm daily.

Hollywood Vintage is mostly known for selling clothing, but this year it created a room for vintage furniture specially curated by longtime vintage estate sale shopper Mika Osterhaus. You can find super-rare collections of furniture, art and classic designer pieces ranging from the 1950s to ’80s. 2757 NE Pacific St., 503-233-1890, instagram.com/hollywoodvintagepdx. 11 am–6 pm daily.

Lounge Lizard has a huge collection of mostly midmodern classic furniture, and has popularized refurbishing pieces that appeal to contemporary décor by repainting the older pieces. If a vintage piece you love has seen better days, a consultation could be worthwhile to restore its former glory. 1426 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-452-6940, pdxloungelizard.com. 11 am–6 pm daily.

Memory Den, widely proclaimed the largest vintage mall in Portland shoehorned into a two-story warehouse, has one of the city’s biggest selections of vintage furniture to choose from by volume as well as breadth of visuals. Several aesthetically styled rooms re-create the loungelike vibes of the ’60s and ’70s by incorporating furniture for sale by Memory Den’s many vendors. 499 SE 2nd Ave., 971-461-6048, memorydenpdx.com. 11 am–7 pm daily.

Fern & Wolf is currently being built out by the team formerly known as the Lounge Lizard Painters. The Southeast Foster Road shop’s owners said through email that they anticipate a mid-October opening. Until then, Fern & Wolf’s early furniture posts suggest it will be worth the wait. 6416 SE Foster Road, instagram.com/fernwolfpdx.