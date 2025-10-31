Fun City Adventure Park Is Coming to Delta Park

Fun City Adventure Park—a new East Coast-based company of trampoline and indoor recreation centers—is preparing to put down its first set of West Coast roots in the Delta Park–adjacent Hayden Meadows Square shopping center.

Fun City submitted a commercial building permit in March with plans to transform the long-vacant space (which last housed Dick’s Sporting Goods) into a sprawling, multilevel play space. The shopping center currently hosts a mix of big-box and local retailers, including Lowe’s, Dollar Tree, a beauty supply emporium, a veterinary clinic, and an Oregon DMV outpost, making the new addition a likely draw for North Portland families seeking active entertainment. The Fun City brand operates more than a dozen locations nationwide, with parks in New York, Ohio, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Alabama, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, Connecticut and Virginia.

Once open, the indoor amusement park will feature wall-to-wall trampolines, twisting slides of varying heights, foam pits, and colorful ninja warrior courses designed to challenge both kids and adults. Other attractions include climbing walls, an expansive arcade with more than 20 gaming consoles, and a dedicated toddler zone. Multiple foam and ball pits—tailored for participants with varying comfort and ability levels—will provide safe, sensory-friendly play environments. According to permit filings, the venue will also include private party rooms and event areas, making it an attractive option for birthdays and group celebrations.

Opening day may still be a ways off since a city of Portland official says Fun City’s permitting and construction process is still under review. The company’s commercial building permit process has eight outstanding checksheets from groups reviewing considerations such as zoning, life safety, structural, plumbing, and fire safety, and has awaited response since August. The other open permit, for electrical work, has had no updates from Fun City since it failed an inspection in July (WW could not reach a Fun City representative for comment).

“The ball is in Fun City’s court to respond to each of these eight checksheets with updated plans or additional information,” says Ken Ray, a spokesman for Portland Permitting & Development. “We look forward to issuing the permit once it passes all of its required reviews and final permit fees are paid.”