The Men’s Room at Wilshire Tavern Is Covered in Boobs

Customer and local artist Faye Cuneo painted the bathrooms for the bar late at night, “whenever I was in the mood,” about 15 years ago, she says.

By Rachel Saslow
The men’s bathroom at the Wilshire Tavern is all about boobs. Enormous boobs, lopsided boobs, Black boobs, pink boobs, petite boobs—all boobs are celebrated on the hand-painted mammary mural at this Beaumont dive. Customer and local artist Faye Cuneo painted the bathrooms for the bar late at night, “whenever I was in the mood,” about 15 years ago, she says. She also jazzed up the women’s room with a mermaid theme. For the men’s room, Cuneo was inspired by the brown, tan and orange color palette of vintage cowboy wallpaper. But why boobs? “Boobs have a nice motion to draw,” she says. “I always had an idea of a repeat pattern of boobs like on wallpaper or fabric, and the men’s room seemed like an appropriate place to attempt that.”

