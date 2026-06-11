Multnomah County Will Wait to Decide on Opening Cooling Centers for Weekend Heat Wave

Meteorologists expect Portland to sizzle this weekend, with temperatures in the high 90s and a modest but real possibility of topping 100 degrees on Monday. Sunsets will provide little relief, the National Weather Service says, with overnight temperatures expected to hover in the upper 60s.

But Multnomah County officials say they will not decide before the day when the heat hits whether to open cooling shelters. Instead, the county plans to hold daily coordination calls during the heat to determine whether cooling centers will be activated later that day.

“Planning work has already begun, and if we reach thresholds, we will be ready to open,” Sarah Dean, a Multnomah County spokesperson, told WW in a written statement.

An extreme heat watch has been expanded and is now in effect from Sunday until Tuesday due to a slight uptick in forecast temperatures, as Portland prepares to see its hottest days of the year so far.

In extreme heat, Multnomah County and the city of Portland say they open cooling spaces such as daytime cooling centers and overnight shelters as needed. Cooling centers, Dean says, are opened when the county sees dangerously hot temperatures and remain open in the hottest part of the day.

24-hour cooling shelters, on the other hand, are only open during “extremely severe heat events.”

The county has not opened an overnight cooling shelter since 2022.

Dean says communicating the dangers of heat is more effective than any other strategy.

“A core part of our response is communication before and during an event, letting people know that heat is dangerous, how to recognize the signs of heat illness, who is most vulnerable to heat illness, and strategies to keep themselves, their families, and their neighbors safe,” Dean says. “Communication is our most effective strategy for reducing heat illness.”

Dean says the county tailors its heat response based on the most at-risk community members based on previous heat-related deaths.

“Unlike extreme cold—when people living outside are most at risk and when shelter and housing can be the difference between life or death—extreme heat is most dangerous for housed vulnerable people who do not have air conditioning or do not run it because of cost,” Dean says.

This assessment, Dean says, is based on data from Multnomah County that shows between 2021 and 2024, 13 of the 14 confirmed heat-related deaths were people living indoors.

The opening of cooling spaces is determined by the NWS’s Heat Risk categories, which range from green (no risk) to magenta (extreme risk). The county considers opening cooling centers when the heat risk index is red (major risk), which Portland is forecasted to reach Monday.

In its most recent forecast, the National Weather Service’s Portland office forecasts daytime highs in the Willamette Valley to be in the 90s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. “A factor to take into account in this forecast are also the overnight low temperatures,” a meteorologist writes. “In general, we are seeing overnight lows in the mid-60s and even near 70 degrees on Monday intoTuesday night. These temperatures will leave little to no relief overnight.”

Clackamas County on Thursday announced 17 different cooling centers residents can turn to during the heat wave, including public libraries and community centers. The county will also consider opening an overnight shelter at The Father’s Heart in Oregon City for vulnerable and unhoused populations. The decision will be posted at 11 am each day.