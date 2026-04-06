Portland Fire and Portland Thorns Announce Radio Partnership With Audacy

There’s a new place to catch Portland Fire and Portland Thorns games, and it’s available to anyone with access to a radio.

National audio brand Audacy announced April 6 it will be the official partner of the Fire and the Thorns, bringing both teams’ games to radio for the first time.

“Our city has long been a leader in supporting women’s sports, and we’re especially excited to welcome the Fire back to Portland after over two decades,” said Ryan Cooley, Audacy Portland’s senior vice president of sales, in a statement. “Serving as the radio home for both teams is an important step in continuing to elevate women’s sports and ensuring fans across the region can follow these athletes, their stories and their success.”

All Portland Thorns soccer games will air on KNKR-2, also known as 94/7 alternative Portland. Ten select games will air on ESPN Portland (910 AM). The play-by-play announcer is Lily Crane, who will be joined by “a rotating cast of local soccer icons,” including former University of Portland goalkeeper Angela Harrison.

The Thorns’ season is in full swing and so are its radio broadcasts; coverage started March 13 with the match against the Washington Spirit.

The Fire broadcasts will air on ESPN Portland (910 AM), with select games also airing on 105.1 The Fan. The team’s first regular basketball season game is May 9, a home game against the Chicago Sky. The Fire’s radio broadcasts will include pre- and postgame shows.

The Fire selected 11 players on Friday, April 3, in the WNBA expansion draft, including their first pick, Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton.