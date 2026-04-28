What to Do in Portland (April 29–May 5)

GO: EXPOSED Storytelling

Denver-based, nationally toured storytelling show EXPOSED comes back to Portland for another curated showcase of emotionally revelatory storytelling. Hosted by Juice the Trauma Clown, this round will feature some of the city’s best tellers sharing true tales and building narratives as they bring levity, warmth, and tenderness to an evening of emotional exposure. Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd., exposedstorytelling.com. 7 pm Wednesday, April 29. $20. 18+.

GO: Iconic

This Thursday night hip-hop lineup is the ultimate weekend pregame—an opportunity to flex a very crispy new fit and revel in some of the dopest talent in Portland. Hosted by Kween Hinnessy and Howly Woods, Iconic features performances by erstwhile Best New Bander Swiggle Mandela, as well as Merro LaCoasta, Keeks, TD34ZY, Itsyourgirltati, Jasey Cordeta, Sho Runna, Sauce Game, Jae Lava, and DJ Arcadia. Alberta Street Pub, 1036 NE Alberta St., albertastreetpub.com. 8 pm Thursday, April 30. $15–$20. 21+.

HEAR: Best New Bands Showcase

In case you missed it, Willamette Week polls music insiders every year to compile a list of the city’s best new (and newish) bands. This year’s show features Altar Girl, Essie and The Hum, Rose Gerber, Grolixes, and Sherbet Tone. Come through and see your favorite new (and newish) local band before they explode onto the national scene, steal every heart in the U.S., and leave us for Rock City. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 8 pm Friday, May 1. $17. 21+.

GO: Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Now in its 39th year, Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (presented by the Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association) will feature five days of cultural celebration and wholesome family fun, including a carnival, Mariachi Ciudad de Guadalajara, Oregon’s very own Ballet Folklórico México en La Piel, a Guadalajara Artisan Village highlighting handcrafted artworks and artifacts in an open-air market, and all manner of authentic Mexican flavor, with over 40 vendors serving delicious food, snacks, and desserts. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, cincodemayoportland.com . 11 am–11 pm Friday–Tuesday, May 1–5. $16–$40.

SEE: Portland Derby at The Redd

The Portland Derby is back for its 19th year, celebrating the greatest two minutes in sports: the final moments of the Kentucky Derby. This campy event encourages dressing on theme (think ornate, beautiful hats, sundresses, seersucker suits, bow ties, and dance shoes), with prizes issued for best dressed. Expect mint juleps, rose garlands, prize ponies and, of course, friendly betting, snacking and dancing. The Redd on Salmon, 831 SE Salmon St., portlandderby.com. 11 am Saturday, May 2. $49. 21+.

DANCE: Golden K-Pop Kids Party

For cool parents who like to club with their kiddos, or cool kiddos who love to club with their parents, this K-pop dance party is the event for you. Get into the vibe by leaning in to your fave cosplay, but definitely make sure to wear comfy shoes so you can burn the dance floor to remixes inspired by familiar soundtracks, favorite K-pop songs, and iconic pop anthems from the movies. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., wonderballroom.com. 11 am Sunday, May 3. $32–$47. All ages.

GO: A Taste of Ireland; The Irish Song & Dance Sensation

Direct from London’s West End, A Taste of Ireland brings its Irish cultural extravaganza to Portland for one performance only, featuring world champion Irish dancers performing traditional and contemporary Irish dance, as well as live musicians and vocalists, each a world-class artist performing at the highest level. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 4 pm Sunday, May 3. $42.25.

SEE: Tennessee Shorts Staged Readings

As a special event accompanying the run of The Glass Menagerie, join an evening of staged readings of Tennessee Williams’ short plays. The staged readings will run over two nights and include The Lady of Larkspur Lotion, directed by Olivia Mathews; Auto-da-Fé, directed by Annabel Cantor; Hello From Bertha, directed by Sammy Rat Rios; This Property Is Condemned, directed by Dani Baldwin; Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen, directed by Olivia Mathews; and Something Unspoken, directed by Samantha Van Der Merwe. Shaking the Tree Theatre, 823 SE Grant St., shaking-the-tree.com. 7:30 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, May 5 and 6. $12–$46. 16+.