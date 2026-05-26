What to Do in Portland (May 27–June 2, 2026)

HEAR: Black Keys at Edgefield

The Black Keys come to the Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn for their Peaches ’N Kream World Tour in support of their most recent album, Peaches!, a project born in the wake of Dan Auerbach’s late father’s diagnosis of esophageal cancer. Auerbach and fellow Black Key Patrick Carney recorded live in one take, with no track separation. Hear it as intended in a rare summer kickoff with your favorite garage-rockers. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, mcmenamins.com. 7 pm Wednesday, May 27. $98+. All ages.

GO: Carte Blanche: Michelle Zauner

In this iteration of PAM CUT’s Carte Blanche series, bestselling author of Crying in H Mart and Grammy-nominated artist behind Japanese Breakfast Michelle Zauner shares a live reading from her work, followed by a conversation reflecting on her multifaceted career across music, literature and film. The evening concludes with an audience Q&A, offering a rare opportunity to hear directly from an artist whose work continues to resonate across mediums and audiences worldwide. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Wednesday, May 27. $65.

GO: A Secret Chord Book Release and Showcase

The Pathfinder Network serves as a vital supportive environment for youth to transform harm into healing through artistic expression. Its newest release, A Secret Chord: Poetry, Stories & Art, is the 11th anthology featuring creative works by 60 teens impacted by incarceration, detention, and deportation. The Pathfinder Network invites the Portland community and media to a free literary showcase celebrating youth contributors in an event featuring live readings, book signings, and refreshments. Parkrose High School Library, 12003 NE Shaver St., thepathfinderclub.org. 5 pm Thursday, May 28. Free.

SEE: Xanadu

For the uninitiated, Xanadu Live is based on the classic Olivia Newton-John roller disco fever dream musical box office bomb following the journey of a Greek muse who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time: a roller disco. Written by Douglas Carter Beane and featuring music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., funhouselounge.com. 7 pm Friday, May 29. $35–$225. 21+.

DRINK: Bloody Mary Fest

Now in its 12th year, Portland’s Bloody Mary Fest is the largest event of its kind, bringing together the best bloody marys made by local bars, restaurants, and craft mixes to determine the best of the best, with attendees tasting them all before voting for the coveted People’s Choice Award. The festival also features local food and beverage companies, photo ops, a dancing tomato, and a panel of expert judges to add to the day’s festivities. The Redd, 831 SE Salmon St., thebloodymaryfest.com. 11 am and 3 pm Saturday, May 30. $58. 21+.

GO: Burnside Bridge 100th Birthday

The Burnside Bridge is turning 100! Let’s recognize and celebrate her long-standing history and deep connection to the community by closing her off to automobiles and havin’ a sick pedestrian party across the echo of her four lanes. The bridge has been at the heart of countless community gatherings during times of celebration and moments of social and political unrest—and this is a once-in-a-lifetime community celebration honoring her history. The family-friendly event will feature kid-focused activities, interactive exhibits, and storytelling that highlights key moments—from the opening of the bridge in 1926 to the Earthquake Ready Burnside Bridge Project. Burnside Bridge, storymaps.arcgis.com. Noon Saturday, May 30. Free.

SHOP: Really Free Market

Imagine, if you will, multiple free piles packed with niche tchotchkes, collectibles, wearables, and more, all ready to find their new forever homes, minus the middleman markup of donation-based chain thrift stores. This event is an opportunity to find free stuff and/or bring stuff you would otherwise donate, keeping items in the community and away from companies making a profit and/or our dumps and landfills. Bonus: You do not need to bring items to shop the event. Albina Library, 205 NE Russell St., multcolib.org. 10 am Monday, May 31. Free.

PLAY: The Pharmacy Pinball Tournament

Novices and pros alike can join in the pinball fun during The Pharmacy’s monthly pinball tournament. Live your wizard nerd fantasy and put your fingers to work on a wide selection of contemporary and retro cabinets while mixing and mingling with like-minded flipper fanatics and slingshot superstars. The Pharmacy, 2100 NW Glisan St., thepharmacypdx.com. 7 pm Monday, June 1. $1–$5. 21+.