Shows of the Week: Raury Enchants With a Blend of Folk and Hip-Hop

Thursday, May 28

Raury was a hyped music industry commodity in the mid-2010s, enchanting rap fans and label executives alike with his blend of hippie folk and hip-hop; he released his Columbia debut, All We Need, while still in his teens, at a time when the lines between pop, rap and rock were being scribbled over. The casual observer would be forgiven for pegging him as a major-label casualty, but he’s actually gone indie, and he’s more prolific than ever—in 2024 alone, he released three tapes on his own label, The Woods. Twilight Cafe & Bar, 832 SE Grand Ave. 9 pm. $30. 21+.

Curren$y (Wikipedia)

Friday, May 29

Curren$y is the best weed rapper ever. Yes, I know what you’re thinking, but while Snoop Dogg is a gifted icon with a spotty track run, Curren$y has been on a consistent plateau for almost 20 years, establishing himself as one of the modern greats with his Pilot Talk trilogy and a series of well-regarded collaborations with the Alchemist. His syllables unfurl like indica smoke, spelling out silky poetry that’s primarily about creature comforts. How many other rappers do you know of who boast about their argyle socks? Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St. 7:30 pm. $31.89–$43.22. 21+.

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum (Wikipedia)

Friday, May 29

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum might be the closest American analog to the Rock in Opposition movement, that ’70s cadre of continental European bad-vibes purveyors who took prog rock into much deeper and more dismal swamps than more popular bands like Yes ever dared to explore. This is challenging music, the kind of thing that rewires your brain as it plays, but it’s never without a sense of fun, and SGM carry themselves as a combo of band, theater troupe, traveling museum, and religious revival. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 8 pm. $34.38. All ages.