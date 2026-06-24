Portland Parks & Rec’s Summer Free for All Kicks Off

The city’s annual Summer Free for All series kicks off this week. Put on by Portland Parks & Recreation, the program sponsors a huge range of nearly 50 gratis events in town through the season, including concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, and a free lunch program for kids while school’s out.

Events technically started last week, but a kickoff at Parklane Park on Thursday, June 25, officially opens the season. The party runs from 11 am to 1 pm, with lunch—reserved for Portlanders under 18—being served at 11:30 am. Though a free bite isn’t the only reason to show up. The city also booked a DJ, arts and crafts workshops, lawn games, and the roller derby league Rose City Rollers for a demo.

The free lunch program runs weekdays through Aug. 21 and serves meals regularly at 23 different parks. See PP&R’s website for specifics.

After the kickoff, the Free for All schedule really picks up in July.

Movies this year include newer releases like Wicked (Hamilton Park, Aug. 29) and Elio (with Spanish subtitles, King School Park, July 10) as well as old favorites like The Princess Bride (Irving Park, Aug. 15) and Men in Black (Colonel Summers Park, Aug. 1). Screenings start at 7:30 pm and, crucially, all include free popcorn.

Concerts are just as varied. Old-school funk group BridgeCity Soul plays at Jamison Square Park on July 17. Latin ensemble Barrio Mestizo brings its very danceable mix of salsa, cumbia, and merengue tunes to McCoy Park on July 23. And the 10-piece marimba outfit Boka Marimba (they don’t all play marimbas, but at least five do) plays Pendleton Park on Aug. 7.

A few bigger festivals dot the lineup as well. July 11 and 12 the East Portland Summer Arts Festival takes over Ventura Park, and Aug. 8 and 9, at this year’s Washington Park Summer Festival, Albina Music Trust hosts Time Sound Big Band for a jazzy blowout in the park’s grassy amphitheater.

There’s also Fitness in the Park, a series of instructor-led outdoor fitness classes—qigong, a few styles of yoga, strength training, something called dance cardio—hosted on a regular schedule at 10 different parks; classes are for ages 14 and older.

“There’s something special about gathering in our parks to enjoy live music, movies, and time with neighbors, friends, and family,” PP&R interim director Sonia Schmanski said in a press release.

Indeed there is, and thanks to the 2025 Parks Levy, it’s all 100% free, which sweetens the deal quite a bit.