Museums Offer Free Admission to Educators Aug. 1–16

Ever heard that joke about the top three reasons to become a teacher?

Answer: June, July and August.

August is about to become even sweeter for Oregon and Washington teachers enjoying their summer vacations, as seven museums open their doors for free admission and tours.

From Aug. 1 to 16, Oregon and Washington teachers get free admission to the following museums, plus access to educator-focused events and tours: Japanese American Museum of Oregon, Lan Su Chinese Garden, Maryhill Museum of Art, Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, Oregon Historical Society, Portland Art Museum and Portland Chinatown Museum.

The program has been going at least three years, though the participating museums change every year, according to the Oregon Historical Society. It’s a program designed to be free professional development for educators. Each museum will offer classroom-ready resources and lesson plans for the taking.

Below is the full list of museums, along with locations, hours, and the time and date of the special educator tour, and how to register.

Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St., jamo.org. 10 am–4 pm Wednesday–Saturday, 11 am–4 pm Sunday. Educator tour on Friday, Aug. 14, at 1:30–3 pm. Email your first and last name to info@jamo.org to RSVP.

Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St., lansugarden.org. 10 am–5:30 pm daily. Educator tour on Friday, Aug. 7, at 1–2:30 pm. Register here. Resource sharing and tea to follow.

Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash., maryhillmuseum.org. 10 am–5 pm daily. Educator tour on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11 am–noon. Register here.

Oregon Jewish Museum & Center for Holocaust Education, 724 NW Davis St. ojmche.org, 11 am–4 pm Tuesday–Sunday. Educator tours on Friday, Aug. 7, at 1:30–2:30 pm and Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1:30–2:30 pm. Register here.

Oregon Historical Society, 1200 SW Park Ave., ohs.org. 10 am–5 pm Monday–Saturday, noon–5 pm Sunday. Educator tours on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 11 am–12:30 pm, and Monday, Aug. 10, at 1–2:30 pm. Register here.

Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., portlandartmuseum.org. 10 am–5 pm Tuesday–Sunday. Educator welcome and tour on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 1–2:30 pm. Register here.

Portland Chinatown Museum, 127 NW 3rd Ave., portlandchinatownmuseum.org. 11 am–3 pm Thursday–Sunday. Educator tour on Friday, Aug. 7, 11 am–12:30 pm. Email your first and last name to info@portlandchinatown.org to RSVP.