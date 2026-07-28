What to Do in Portland (July 29–Aug. 4, 2026)

GO: Tabor Dance

Alright, all you sun-drenched summer baddies, if you’ve yet to come shake it out at the city’s premier free, seasonal, almost-always-outdoor all-ages dance party, consider making Mt. Tabor Park at dusk your debut. Always free, always volunteer-run, this community-building third-space event is peak Portland summer fun. Mt. Tabor Park, Southeast 60th Avenue and Salmon Street, tabordance.org. 6 pm Wednesday, July 29. Free.

SEE: Amy Miller & Laura Peek

You may know Portland-adjacent comedians Amy Miller and Laura Peek from the All Fantasy Everything podcast, After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson, or their Don’t Tell Comedy specials. Come celebrate their PDX influence at this special Siren Theater show featuring a few surprise guests. Bonus: Miller and Peek will do new material for what they call “Portland, the best comedy crowd in the world.” The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., sirentheater.com. 8 pm Thursday, July 30. $25. 21+.

GO: Milwaukie Porchfest

This free festival of performances on porches, driveways and public spaces takes place across Milwaukie, our charming neighbor to the south. Porchfest features dozens of mini concerts throughout Milwaukie each Friday over three weeks. This Friday will see the Ardenwald, Island Station, Lake Road, Lewelling, Oak Grove and Linwood neighborhoods popping off, as well as multiple performances throughout downtown Milwaukie. Multiple locations throughout Milwaukie, milwaukieporchfest.com. Showtimes vary. Free. All ages.

SEE: Venardos Circus

Venardos Circus’ second touring company brings its all-new production FAR BEYOND, featuring ringmaster Addison Clover, The Great Rokardy’s exciting equilibrium act, the extraordinary Edge, the high-flying, hair-raising Tink, and other amazing performances woven together in Venardos’ unique theatrical musical production style. This production explores what happens when a dream comes true, what we discover about ourselves and, ultimately, the responsibility we all share to keep reaching. The Lot at Zidell Yards, 3030 S Moody Ave., venardoscircus.com. 7 pm Wednesday–Friday, 11 am and 2 and 5 pm Saturday, 2 and 5 pm Sunday, Aug. 1–16. $20-$60. All ages.

DRINK: Portland New Generations Rotary Club Presents: Roses and Rosé

For the uninitiated, the Portland New Generations Rotary Club, part of Rotary International, is a nonpolitical, nonreligious service club with the motto “Service Above Self”—ask your grandma, she knows. Its Sip, Stroll event benefits both the club and Friends of the Portland International Rose Test Garden, and promises tastings from local wineries, gourmet charcuterie, guided rose garden tours and a signature wine glass. Shakespeare Garden, Portland International Rose Test Garden, 850 SW Rose Garden Way, pngrotary.org. 3 pm Saturday, Aug. 1. $50. 21+.

SEE: Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho takes the stage at Helium Comedy Club to deliver her groundbreaking standup, insightful social commentary, and unique perspective to Portland. Cho fans, this is a slick chance to see your fave in an intimate comedy club setting rather than an ostentatious auditorium (no shade to Portland’5 or Cho’s ability to sell any of them out). Helium, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm Sunday, Aug. 2. $40-$196. 21+.

HEAR: Poppy

Known for her surreal internet persona and singular brand of millennial theater, Nashville-born singer-songwriter Poppy emerged on YouTube in 2014, gained a substantial following, and continued to produce ever more absurd and bizarre modern pop art. She is touring on the back of her seventh studio album, the industrial metalcore Empty Hands. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., roselandpdx.com. 7 pm Monday, Aug. 3. $60. 21+.

SEE: MC Chris

In case you missed it, mc chris (aka Christopher Brendan Ward IV) was one of the first rappers to focus solely on nerd life, rapping about Star Wars, Harry Potter, ninjas and unrequited love. He was also one of the pioneers behind Adult Swim, working as a writer, actor, songwriter and animator for shows like Sealab 2021, The Brak Show, Space Ghost Coast to Coast and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. It’s a niche genre, but real talk: Nerd rap goes dummy hard, and mc chris has always been at the fore. With Mega Ran and Cartoon Violence. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St., danteslive.com. 8 pm Tuesday, Aug. 4. $28. 21+.